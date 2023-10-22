Week 7 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2023-24 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight again to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off Week 7 on Thursday night with the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the New Orleans Saints after TE Fabian Moreau dropped a pass in the endzone. It was a devastating drop for him and the Saints who dropped to 3-4.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Browns, Falcons, Bills, Commanders, Seahawks, Chiefs, Packers, and 49ers to win outright this week. The Commanders and Packers are the only unanimous picks to cover the spread.

Week 7 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings