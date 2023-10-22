NFL Week 7: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants 3rd Quarter

The Washington Commanders are now 3-3 after defeating the Falcons and ending their 3-game losing streak. Next up is a division road trip to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Washington opened as 2 1/2-point road favorites, and that line has jumped half a point in the Commanders’ favor. The Over/Under has dropped 2 1⁄2 points.
Injury Report
Commanders vs Giants Friday Injury Report: Washington gets healthy before their division game#HTTChttps://t.co/w5hJUZiLbv— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 20, 2023
Matchup: Washington Commanders (3-3) @ New York Giants (1-5)
Date/Time: October 22nd, 2023, 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
TV: CBS
Andrew Catalon (play-by-play)
Tiki Barber (analyst)
Matt Ryan (analyst)
AJ Ross (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 388, Internet 831
New York: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 230, Internet 823
Live Streaming: NFL+, Paramount+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -3, 37 1/2 O/U
Commanders -148
Giants +124
Prediction: Washington 27 - New York 17
Enemy Blog: Big Blue View
Loading comments...