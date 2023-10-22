NFL Week 7: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants 2nd Quarter

The Washington Commanders are now 3-3 after defeating the Falcons and ending their 3-game losing streak. Next up is a division road trip to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Washington opened as 2 1/2-point road favorites, and that line has jumped half a point in the Commanders’ favor. The Over/Under has dropped 2 1⁄ 2 points.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Giants Friday Injury Report: Washington gets healthy before their division game#HTTChttps://t.co/w5hJUZiLbv — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 20, 2023

Matchup: Washington Commanders (3-3) @ New York Giants (1-5)

Date/Time: October 22nd, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play)

Tiki Barber (analyst)

Matt Ryan (analyst)

AJ Ross (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 388, Internet 831

New York: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 230, Internet 823

Live Streaming: NFL+, Paramount+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -3, 37 1/2 O/U

Commanders -148

Giants +124

Prediction: Washington 27 - New York 17

Enemy Blog: Big Blue View

