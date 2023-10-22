All aTwitter: 22 October 2023 - Game Day in NY; Looks like Tyrod Taylor starting; Adoree Jackson questionable

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Dominate@BankofAmerica | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/XfLm8bqmeS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2023
The Commanders have elevated DT Abdullah Anderson and CB Tariq Castro-Fields from the practice squad.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 21, 2023
Gives them a 4th DT and a CB who can play special teams.
I can't remember the last time, this late in the season, the #Commanders had no one with an injury status for a game— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 20, 2023
I know we've had a coupke ST guys on IR and Jeremy Reaves is a loss but otherwise we're healthy
Almost unheard of in the middle of the season#HTTC
Sources: #Giants QB Daniel Jones, listed as questionable (neck), is not expected to play Sunday vs the #Commanders.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 21, 2023
I’m told the team is cautiously optimistic he will be ready Week 8 vs the #Jets.
Tyrod Taylor gets his second conductive start for the G-Men. pic.twitter.com/7MgGarBOhp
One injury that flew under the radar this week: CB Adoree’ Jackson, who is questionable with a neck injury. Have heard some doubt on his availability for tomorrow. Could have rookie Tre Hawkins back in the lineup if Jackson can’t go.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 21, 2023
All smiles @Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/k1gr10aCAB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 21, 2023
Airplane mode@Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/PTKTyA5zio— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 21, 2023
Two player fines for Commanders from Week 6:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 21, 2023
LB Cody Barton - $16,391 - for a ht on the QB in the 4th
RB Brian Robinson -$6,370 - for unnecessary roughness in the 3Q
Per source, the fine was for lowering his head and making forcible contact with his helmet.https://t.co/StAlEnLwDB— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 22, 2023
The lowering-the-head infractions often are caught during the fine process after not being penalized during the game. And it’s worth remembering that is a rule designed to protect the player who lowers his head to initiate the contact as well as the player who receives the hit. https://t.co/p6k1kdurv8— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 22, 2023
Commanders Film Study: Brian Robinson Fined for Truck Stick TD Run Against Falcons? No. Fun. League. https://t.co/tWgM0N1jfp— The BnG® (@PhilipHughesNFL) October 22, 2023
For the OGs pic.twitter.com/eB3w1iB8Kc— paul (@paulwillFGP) October 21, 2023
Good morning #HTTR pic.twitter.com/e2x8CPchhT— Washington Redskins (@WASHREDSKlNS) October 21, 2023
Open target miss rate: the percentage of time that the receiver was charted as open, but the pass was charted as inaccurate, as a percentage of all charted open target attempts. Just 2023 only so far. pic.twitter.com/XtAMwbsxmi— Shaun Newkirk (Soros funded blue checkmark) (@Shauncore) October 20, 2023
#Giants Leonard Williams gave me an interesting quote on coaches having ‘favorites’ when I asked about only having 3 sacks in 18 games under Wink Martindale. https://t.co/1LJpUyGDuR— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 21, 2023
‘Playing in different systems definitely affects guys,” Williams told @nypostsports. “Pat Graham…
The Dolphins' 5 wins this season. #NFL pic.twitter.com/MKtaonjXTM— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 21, 2023
The #Steelers have now placed Pat Freiermuth on injured reserve, meaning he’s out at least four games, and activated WR Diontae Johnson from IR. https://t.co/M8zOkLAtId— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2023
It’s complete chaos over there just insane I feel bad for guys like Maxx, Devante, Josh. You can’t play with guys careers like that. https://t.co/oblBRryyhu— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) October 20, 2023
Andy Reid said he expects WR Mecole Hardman and DE Charles Omenihu to play against the #Chargers.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 20, 2023
49ers rule out Deebo Samuel and list Trent Williams as doubtful. Christian McCaffrey is questionable. So there indeed is some lingering fallout from the run of injuries last Sunday in Cleveland. https://t.co/4WvSIS9Aai— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 21, 2023
#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan today on Samuel: pic.twitter.com/oAdSwU76Km— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 21, 2023
Who's in? Who's out? Complete Week 7 injury report for 2023 NFL seasonhttps://t.co/eSP3rL2fQ0 pic.twitter.com/rlNeGQzQNP— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 21, 2023
Week 8 injury outlooks
Injury update: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is using a cast for his high ankle sprain and is unlikely to play in Week 8 against the Falcons, per @RapSheet, @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/GbZG6n0vv3 pic.twitter.com/9moG3VjSCN— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 22, 2023
Injury update: Bears QB Justin Fields is making progress on his dislocated thumb and has not been ruled out for Week 8 against the Chargers, per @RapSheet,@TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/GbZG6n13kB pic.twitter.com/2AWKt8oGMH— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 21, 2023
Raiders expect Jimmy Garoppolo to miss just one game, return next Monday vs. Lions. https://t.co/ngQnE8mEQN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 21, 2023
Among the notes in this article…— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2023
— Jimmy G is dealing with back soreness and should miss just one start.
— Ryan Tannehill is likely out next week, which opens the door for… ? https://t.co/eJClqdZmrg
The full breakdown of the Week 7 gameday elevations and other minor moves from around the #NFL on Saturday:https://t.co/nOrcrPfQ3V— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) October 22, 2023
.@MiamiDolphins @iAmBrooksie any RB in a McDaniel offense makes you pay attention. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/chNobJDDSK— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 21, 2023
Heading into the #NFL trade deadline last year, the #Lions were 1-6 and affixed with a tanking label when they dealt TJ Hockenson. They’re 13-3 since that move. Keep that in mind when you mull this year’s list of buyers and sellers going into the deadline. https://t.co/TURBi7ED9Q— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 20, 2023
Raiders Won't Trade WR Davante Adams Before Deadline https://t.co/RpPzkUOCUE pic.twitter.com/vGmUlurRww— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) October 21, 2023
Which head coaches are on the hot seat? @BuckyBrooks listed 5 that are at risk of being let go ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ceKZ3FCxLx— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2023
STUNNER IN CHAPEL HILL— ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2023
24-point underdog Virginia hands No. 10 North Carolina its first loss
( @UVAFootball) pic.twitter.com/XLI04S1feM
And that insane punt return got called back because he called a fair catch? pic.twitter.com/WLDHYMXTW7https://t.co/e64S2pFr1W— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2023
Iowa ends up losing on an INT after all the drama with the Punt return, awful way to end it.pic.twitter.com/UREJw4fhGKhttps://t.co/ekamgQwatj— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2023
Tyreek Hill is having such a good season they’re using him to teach mathpic.twitter.com/cxDmPYbcPG— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2023
Wife “How did you get those scratches on your neck”— Mat (@mat64791452) October 21, 2023
Husband “Me and the fellas were out Kayaking when a seal rose out of the sea and Twatted me with an octopus”
Wife “You must think I was born yesterday” pic.twitter.com/ovMvwk3M6b
