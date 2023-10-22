Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and no player had an injury designation for today’s game. Washington elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Tariq Castro-Fields from the practice squad yesterday to add more depth. Castro-Fields was also elevated last week with Christian Holmes out with a hamstring injury. Anderson was Efe Obada's replacement on the roster after going to IR with a patella injury. Obada is back, and Anderson gets the call up for depth on the defensive line.

Holmes and Obada are both inactive today despite being healthy this week. This is the second game in a row that Christian Holmes has missed. Obada made his return from IR last week and played 30% of the snaps on defense. There were no reported setbacks this week, but he is now inactive with Anderson taking his spot on the roster again.

Chris Paul was battling for the starting LG spot with Saahdiq Charles, but he lost and now goes back to the spot he spent most of his rookie games, the inactive list. TE4 Curtis Hodges is also inactive for another game. UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley is a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season. K.J. Henry is also inactive for another week. Trent Scott was active last week with Charles Leno out for personal reasons, but he returns to the inactive list today.

Washington Inactives

CB Christian Holmes

DE K.J. Henry

DE Efe Obada

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

G Chris Paul

OT Trent Scott

Giants Inactives