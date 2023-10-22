NFL Week 7: Late afternoon games open thread

We have two gamea on Fox's late afternoon slate this week. Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the west coast to face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Washington visits the Rams in Week 15.
The second game is an NFC West matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Washington visits Seattle in Week 10.
FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05 pm
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05 pm
CBS also has two late games on today’s schedule. The AFC West is highlighted here with a big division game between Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers who will be visiting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The second game is an NFC vs AFC game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos.
CBS
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 pm
Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos 4:25 pm
