Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 is not over yet, and we've got another game to watch. The red-hot Miami Dolphins are visiting the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles who just lost their first game of the season last week. Philly is dealing with some injuries, and they look like a very beatable team. The Washington Commanders lost to them in overtime, but get their rematch next week at FedEx Field.
Go Dolphins!
Who: Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)
Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
When: October 22, 2023, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Miami: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 819
Philadelphia: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Eagles -3, 51 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Dolphins 31 - Eagles 27
SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Bleeding Green Nation
