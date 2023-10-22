Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 is not over yet, and we've got another game to watch. The red-hot Miami Dolphins are visiting the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles who just lost their first game of the season last week. Philly is dealing with some injuries, and they look like a very beatable team. The Washington Commanders lost to them in overtime, but get their rematch next week at FedEx Field.

Go Dolphins!

Who: Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

When: October 22, 2023, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Miami: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 819

Philadelphia: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Eagles -3, 51 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Dolphins 31 - Eagles 27

SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Bleeding Green Nation

