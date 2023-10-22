What are the odds? Washington Commanders are home underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders came into their Week 7 game against the New York Giants as 3-point favorites. They came out flat and the offense was shut down in the first half. They went down 14-0, and only scored after getting a short field from a muffed punt. Washington lost 14-7, and fell to 3-4 for the season.

This week is another division game, and Washington is returning home to face the Philadelphia Eagles who just beat the Miami Dolphins 31-17 at home. The last time these two teams played they went to overtime, with the Eagles winning 34-31.

Washington opens as 6 1/2-point home underdogs against the Giants. The over/under is 45, which is up 5 points from last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +6 1/2, 45 O/U

Eagles +220

Commanders -270