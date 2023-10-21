Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Abdullah Anderson and Tariq Castro-Fields elevated

The Washington Commanders announced several roster moves as they prepare to travel to face the New York Giants. Defensive lineman Efe Obada returned to the lineup last week, and that sent his replacement, Abdullah Anderson, back to the practice squad. Anderson was elevated today, and will give Washington’s defense another body on the line.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields was elevated last week when Christian Holmes was inactive due to a hamstring injury. Holmes is healthy, but Castro-Fields got the call again. He didn’t play a defensive snap vs the Falcons, but played 16 special teams snaps, and made a big tackle on one of those plays in the first quarter.