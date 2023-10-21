Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the New York Giants, and they are 3-point favorites. Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes last week, but he only had 151 yards passing. The defense helped the offense with 3 key turnovers thrown by Desmond Ridder.

This week the Commanders are on the road again, and it’s an NFC East game vs the New York Giants. Their season has been a mess, and they’re coming into this matchup with a 1-5 record, and serious injuries on offense. QB Daniel Jones isn’t expected to play, which means Tyrod Taylor will get another start.

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +115

Terry McLaurin +195

Curtis Samuel +285

Logan Thomas +320

Jahan Dotson +320

Antonio Gibson +320

Sam Howell +475

Washington D/ST +800

Cole Turner +1500

Chris Rodriguez +1600

Dyami Brown +1600

John Bates +1700

Byron Pringle +1800

Jamison Crowder +2500

Bet: Jahan Dotson scores against the Giants

Sam Howell Passing TDs

Over 1.5 +130

Under 1.5 -166

Bet: Taking the over and hoping for a repeat of last week’s TD production from Slingin’ Sammy Howell

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 60.5 -115

Under 60.5 -115

Sam Howell

Over 15.5 -115

Under 15.5 -115

Bet: Under. Under. Eric Bieniemy loves to pass the ball.

1st drive results

Punt -105

Passing Touchdown +550

Rushing Touchdown +850

Field goal made +475

Field goal missed +2200

Interception +1200

Fumble lost +1500

Turnover on downs +1500

Bet: Betting on Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson on the opening drive