Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the New York Giants, and they are 3-point favorites. Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes last week, but he only had 151 yards passing. The defense helped the offense with 3 key turnovers thrown by Desmond Ridder.
This week the Commanders are on the road again, and it’s an NFC East game vs the New York Giants. Their season has been a mess, and they’re coming into this matchup with a 1-5 record, and serious injuries on offense. QB Daniel Jones isn’t expected to play, which means Tyrod Taylor will get another start.
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +115
Terry McLaurin +195
Curtis Samuel +285
Logan Thomas +320
Jahan Dotson +320
Antonio Gibson +320
Sam Howell +475
Washington D/ST +800
Cole Turner +1500
Chris Rodriguez +1600
Dyami Brown +1600
John Bates +1700
Byron Pringle +1800
Jamison Crowder +2500
Bet: Jahan Dotson scores against the Giants
Sam Howell Passing TDs
Over 1.5 +130
Under 1.5 -166
Bet: Taking the over and hoping for a repeat of last week’s TD production from Slingin’ Sammy Howell
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 60.5 -115
Under 60.5 -115
Sam Howell
Over 15.5 -115
Under 15.5 -115
Bet: Under. Under. Eric Bieniemy loves to pass the ball.
1st drive results
Punt -105
Passing Touchdown +550
Rushing Touchdown +850
Field goal made +475
Field goal missed +2200
Interception +1200
Fumble lost +1500
Turnover on downs +1500
Bet: Betting on Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson on the opening drive
