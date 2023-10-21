All aTwitter: 21 October 2023 - After 6 games, Sam Howell is tracking to pass for over 4,200 yards and 25 TDs

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/ynxSHwhpPD— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 20, 2023
All clean for Week 7#WASvsNYG | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 20, 2023
Brian Daboll says there “is a chance” that QB Daniel Jones gets cleared in next few days.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 20, 2023
Jones will practice again on Friday. Still not cleared for contact though. Hasn’t taken a live practice rep this week.
Giants play Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Taking calls. Seems Commanders fans are nervous; expecting letdown vs NYG this weekend.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 20, 2023
If WSH (led by their vaunted DLINE) can't beat a 1-5 Giants team starting OL-men who were on somebody else's practice squad last week, there's not an argument for continuing down this path.
Ron Rivera on the banged-up Giants OL: "To think they're just going to line up and open the door [is] crazy. These guys are professionals.... doesn't matter what the record is. Divisional games bring a little something extra."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 20, 2023
Congrats to our Week 7 @Commanders Coach of the Week, earning $2,000 for his football program, Ian Hale from @SuitlandHigh1!— Washington Commanders Community (@commandersCR) October 20, 2023
Who’s your Coach of the Week? Nominate: https://t.co/hCZFnHg5BE pic.twitter.com/42NbQ4OVkD
We working on more items! Get your team together! 4 people $25 each. Free alcohol while it lasts, giveaways and raffles! https://t.co/lX2oZ0GODF https://t.co/dw8MuCAmbA— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) October 20, 2023
Nick Gates returning to New York!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2023
This is a big week for the former Giants center...facing his former teammates for the first time.
Nick told me, "it's a football game, it is what it is. The business part, it's part of this league" pic.twitter.com/Hi6SpHCird
like for a TBH @Zoomph | Watch now » https://t.co/d8iMrCZVJL pic.twitter.com/wBHScfi8b5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 20, 2023
Cody Barton on the airhttps://t.co/sN3FaiFTJu— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 21, 2023
Chase Young is 5th in the NFL with 31 QB pressures! He missed a game. #HTTC— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) October 20, 2023
Did the math...— DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) October 20, 2023
What are your thoughts on Sam Howell about 1/3 of the way through the season? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/iiiW3Ri17D
Sack issue for Sam Howell? From @PFTCommenter: "Sam is good but I dont know what the history of QBs is in improving that, but it seems like he's never going to be among the top QBs in avoiding sacks. I just need him to not be the worst....He's still good even if that's a…— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2023
Remember what a roller coaster this game was? pic.twitter.com/IWw4yfzay6— paul (@paulwillFGP) October 20, 2023
Most notable change on the #Giants injury report is starting RT Evan Neal was limited after missing Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 19, 2023
But Neal did not appear to be moving well during portion of practice open to the media, including when he walked out to the field very…
Chris Olave has lately been stopping and giving up on his routes.— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 20, 2023
Is this becoming a problem for the young WR?
pic.twitter.com/zijZwVyvFc
#Saints TE Foster Moreau has been through so much. Hurt to see him like this. pic.twitter.com/4pQNJDnapE— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2023
If the #Saints cut every player on their roster in 2024 that had a positive salary cap savings they would create just $15.375M in cap room. They are currently around $85M over the cap. So this isn't really a situation where you can reset anymore. It simply isnt feasible— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 20, 2023
Poor @thekjhenry— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 20, 2023
Full mic'd up: https://t.co/mDA9uebEsq pic.twitter.com/vCsb9HfA1z
NFL Films did an amazing feature on #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel. It's over 11 minutes long but worth the watch.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2023
All the ups and downs.
Bookmark this if you don't have the time now. It's really good.pic.twitter.com/YYL29NLXCH
Because @gmfb just played it...— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 19, 2023
Here's the full Travis Bagent video from the @seniorbowl back in January. It's gold, and @TomPelissero is a good sport.pic.twitter.com/oadWt8bDYT
