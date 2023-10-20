Commanders vs Giants Friday Injury Report: Washington gets healthy before their division game

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for the week, and it’s full of good news. There are no injury designations for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Kendall Fuller missed the first two practices of the week, but he told reporters yesterday that he’s playing and this is part of his maintenance routine for an old knee injury. He was the only player who was limited during today’s practice. Jonathan Allen(knee), Christian Holmes(hamstring), and James Smith-Williams(foot) were limited the first two practices, but were full today, and good to go for Sunday’s game.

The New York Giants are on the other end of the injury spectrum and have ruled out three offensive linemen. Evan Neal is another offensive lineman dealing with an ankle injury. He didn’t practice today, and is questionable. QB Daniel Jones has been dealing with a neck injury that kept him sideline last week. He has been cleared to throw, but not for contact, and Giants HC Brian Daboll is trying to convince people that he might have a chance to play this weekend. Tyrod Taylor will likely get his second start of the season.

No injury designation

CB Kendall Fuller - Missed two days of practice with a knee injury. Fuller says this is part of his “maintenance” during the season.

DT Jonathan Allen - Full practice with a knee injury

CB Christian Holmes - Missed last week with a hamstring injury, full practice today

DE James Smith-Williams - Full practice with a foot injury

RG Sam Cosmi - Full participant and listed with a knee injury

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Full participant and listed with a hand injury

S Kam Curl - Full practice with an ankle injury

G Chris Paul - Full practice with a back injury

DE Montez Sweat - Injured his thumb vs the Falcons, full practice today