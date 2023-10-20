All aTwitter: 20 October 2023 - Brian Robinson ranks 8th in yards created per touch

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/8OroKJDoyH— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 19, 2023
.@charleslenojr72 and the @Commanders partnered on the team’s first all-girls flag football clinic. OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park was filled with pink, promoting endless opportunities for girls in football.— Washington Commanders Community (@commandersCR) October 19, 2023
This one was for Paitynn pic.twitter.com/g17euMyPE0
Sam Howell to @heykayadams on taking so many sacks: “I’m the one who has the ball in my hand… The sack numbers are higher than what they should be and I think that’s because I need to do a better job of helping those guys out.” pic.twitter.com/rFQrIXa3Rf— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 19, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders QB is playing with eyes wide open. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/UpBNlCsjof— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 19, 2023
Don’t overthink it— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 19, 2023
The Giants give up an average of 147.5 yards rushing (31st)
The Commanders average 4.3 ypc (T-11th). Problem is they avg only 21 attempts per game (30th)
RUN THE DAM BALL!! pic.twitter.com/dWjZi8GUgD
In 7 games vs. the Giants, Terry McLaurin has surpassed 100 yards three times and 70 yards each time. Three TD receptions— John Keim (@john_keim) October 19, 2023
Brian Robinson ranks 8th in yards created per touch.— Steve (@AirRaidConcepts) October 19, 2023
The Giants 1-5 record looks deceiving. The combined record of teams they’ve lost to? 21-8. All 5 losses to playoff teams from last season.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 19, 2023
Every NFL team needs an unsung hero every week.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2023
That was Casey Toohill last week vs. Atlanta. He was fantastic.
Casey told me, "you always want to help the team...now it's time to continue doing that going forward." pic.twitter.com/WNNj16KN61
Hey, you know that thing where the Falcons get both Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier on the field?— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) October 18, 2023
So far this year, the Falcons have -32.0% DVOA with two RB on the field. 37% success rate, 4.3 yards per play. #DirtyBirds
What an interview— Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 19, 2023
Really don’t think he meant to throw the entire offense under the bus but that’s what makes it entertaining pic.twitter.com/OpUvUvYsl2
Update: #Giants RB Saquon Barkley said: 'I don't want to get traded' - but added it isn't up to him, via @Eric_Edholm— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2023
"Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel, everyone knows I don't want to get traded."
Barkley added: "I can't control that, It's not like I'm able to make any… https://t.co/qazqhyWcjj pic.twitter.com/v5jbS7s0Hf
: #Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for Week 7 against the #Raiders, per @RapSheet— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2023
Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is expected to start.
The Raiders won't have their starter either, as Jimmy Garoppolo is out.https://t.co/dyo9TySvsm pic.twitter.com/sRgKBriRQO
From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The latest on #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, #Bears QB Justin Fields, and #Browns QB Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/LITx152Iji— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2023
Update: #Raiders star DE Maxx Crosby was forced by NFL to change his 'Triangle' facemask last Sunday to a regular one, via @TheRushWithMaxx— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2023
"The triangle to me represents sobriety. It’s everything, it’s why I’m here."
Let's hope that the league allows him to use it again, it… https://t.co/gAh2VvAvTh pic.twitter.com/Wy7HGxEVWZ
NFL insider @AlbertBreer on the state of Bill Belichick's future with the #Patriots:— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 19, 2023
"I think now we're at the point where, is this just going to be a flat-out firing?"
(via @TheHerd)
More on #PFN365: https://t.co/YiIidWIn6G pic.twitter.com/M2e1mtefFz
Roger Goodell: "If people are not going to behave in our stadiums, they're not going to be in our stadiums."— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2023
NFL owners voted today to raise the debt limit from $600 million to $700 million per team. Jim Irsay had proposed $800 million but the owners settled on $700 million. The debt limit for a franchise acquisition presumably increases accordingly from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 18, 2023
Update: The NFL has an issue with Tom Brady trying to buy 10% of the #Raiders for $175 million, per #Colts owner Jim Irsay, who says 10% could be worth $525 million.https://t.co/T4qZMOIdGs— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2023
"If reasonable value says … that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175… https://t.co/7qjQBSWCPm pic.twitter.com/sEWO6DeltQ
Everyone's saying the USA runs away with this and if it was tackle football yeah no question. But flag football? Idk man. Jamaica gonna send out a whole squad of 4.2 dudes and shit might get spooky https://t.co/dMcMEDGsMv— ✨America Is Musty✨ (@DragonflyJonez) October 19, 2023
This trade could cost the Chiefs more than this draft pick swap in 2025.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) October 18, 2023
Kansas City should also lose a 5th round 2024 comp pick for the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Patriots, since Mecole Hardman was signed as a compensatory free agent by the Jets last offseason. https://t.co/3EX4HE2DIo
And to add insult to injury, the team that currently benefits from the Chiefs' 2024 compensatory pick loss is a division rival, the Chargers.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) October 18, 2023
Their one and only comp pick is a 7th rounder that now makes the 32 pick limit, and it's for Drue Tranquill going to...Kansas City.
Blake Grupe has averaged just 2.4 Points per Field Goal Attempt since Week 17 of the 2022 season -- tied for 6th-worst of 30 qualified NFL kickers (via @IE_NFL).#JAXvsNO | #PFN365 pic.twitter.com/F0nztSKJ4n— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 20, 2023
Heads up punchout from Paulson Adebo @AdeboPaulson_#JAXvsNO on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/Of8bbvSJX3
Jamal Agnew was ready to receive the punt but his own teammate came in and just completely took him out.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2023
Some messy football.pic.twitter.com/UxavIZXbZf
#Rams HC Sean McVay on possibly missing a game for the birth of his son: "I'm not going to miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2023
Priorities pic.twitter.com/OMipLn9GGM
My favorite stat so far this year is that the Vikings call cover zero 20% of the time on third down.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 18, 2023
The average is 6%.
Is Chase Young a future Raven? pic.twitter.com/HFV8Ij00yk— PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2023
48 years ago today, Simon and Garfunkel reunited on Saturday Night Live.— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 18, 2023
It was the first time in 3 years since they performed together on what was only the second episode of SNL.
The Boxer pic.twitter.com/SYZxzEKvMW
Pic of the day in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/ZcFzh8lGcM— bangkok charlie (@bangkokcharlie) October 19, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...