Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants

Week 4 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders lost a heartbreaker to the Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys demolished the New England Patriots 38-3. The only NFC East team left this week is the New York Giants, who are hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
Who: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2)
Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
When: October 2, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Seattle: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 828
New York: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 823
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Seahawks -2.5, 47 O/U
Prediction: Seahawks 27 - Giants 17
SB Nation Blogs: Field Gulls | Big Blue View
