Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants

Week 4 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders lost a heartbreaker to the Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys demolished the New England Patriots 38-3. The only NFC East team left this week is the New York Giants, who are hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Who: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2)

Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

When: October 2, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Seattle: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 828

New York: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 823

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Seahawks -2.5, 47 O/U

Prediction: Seahawks 27 - Giants 17

SB Nation Blogs: Field Gulls | Big Blue View

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed