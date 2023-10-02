Share All sharing options for: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: Everything you need to know for the Week 5 game

The Washington Commanders took the Philadelphia Eagles to overtime after a successful “2 minute drill” orchestrated by Sam Howell. Washington lost by a field goal, but that was a bounce back game for Howell and the offense. Washington won’t have a lot of time to reflect on that game, because they are hosting the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football this week. They opened as 6-point favorites, and that has already moved to Washington -7.

The Chicago Bears are 0-4, and have been having major issues on and off the field this year. Justin Fields was having a rough start to his third season with Chicago, and let the media know why he was struggling. He played less robotic this week, throwing for 4 touchdowns in a loss to the winless Denver Broncos. The Bears are looking for their first win, but will face a team that has playoffs aspirations on a short week.

