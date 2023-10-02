One Big Idea: Use Jacoby Brissett on short yardage sneaks

Yesterday’s game against the Eagles was a hard-fought battle against one of the best teams in the league. As is so often the case when playing top talent, there is very little margin for mistakes. And, while Washington managed to avoid costly turnovers, they did have multiple drives jeopardized as a result of either dropped balls or failed short yardage conversions. In the case of the latter, there was probably a better option on the table.

This is the second in a series of articles, each looking at “One Big Idea” to implement in order to improve Washington’s outcomes, on a weekly, or occasional basis, as the inspiration strikes.

Use All Your Weapons

In the third quarter, on 3rd and one, Washington tried a bit of trickery, motioning tight end - and former QB - Logan Thomas in behind the center for a direct snap and a sneak. That play worked, with Thomas gaining two yards and achieving the first down.

In the 4th quarter, again on 3rd and one, Washington would deploy the exact same play, with Thomas taking the direct snap again. This time, the trickery would absolutely flop, with Thomas failing to gain the first down. An illegal formation penalty by Dyami Brown - ironically - saved the Commanders, giving them a 3rd and six. Sam Howell then hit Curtis Samuel for 7 yards and a first down on the next play.

While Thomas’ failed second sneak wasn’t decisive in the outcome of this particular game, it does raise a question: Why isn’t Washington using its incredibly talented QB2 in these situations as a matter of course?

Jacoby Brissett is a QB Sneak legend. 28-for-30 getting first downs on 3rd/4th & 1 entering tonight's game https://t.co/KLqjp7SUFK pic.twitter.com/tOxW4vtzNI — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 23, 2022

While Sam Howell should absolutely be given all 17 games to show the coaching staff and front office what he has, it makes a ton of sense to take advantage of Jacoby Brissett’s unique capabilities. Brissett is one of the best QB sneakers in the league - perhaps second only to Tom Brady when he was still active - and should actually be getting strong consideration as a third and short weapon for this team going forward.

I love what Logan Thomas can do, but let’s not overthink this.

Enjoy this series of Jacoby Brissett quarterback sneaks and QB sneak accolades.

Enjoy the Jacoby Brissett QB sneak montage. pic.twitter.com/1KVKio2EV2 — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) September 24, 2022

Jacoby Brissett with the greatest QB sneak of all-time. pic.twitter.com/VBMzZRfDI4 — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) November 22, 2020

Jacoby Brissett is an elite Hail Mary and QB sneak weapon pic.twitter.com/wYRH1f1mvg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2020

Not even an entire team can stop the Jacoby Brissett sneak. pic.twitter.com/DKB2ptp5tR — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) January 2, 2023