All aTwitter: 2 October 2023 - Commanders fall to 2-2, shift sights to Chicago Bears and Thursday Night Football

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Tough one. Back at it on Thursday night.@MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ESTNmJRExi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023
What 3 words would you use to describe your team's performance in Week 4? pic.twitter.com/PsgphcKrla— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 2, 2023
GET OFF ME— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023
- scary terry
#WASvsPHI: FOX pic.twitter.com/SPfVonVLkz
On the board first!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023
#WASvsPHI: FOX pic.twitter.com/co0MMN8opP
Jamin Davis works through his block to sniff out the screen pass and bring Swift down for a loss.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023
Nice play.#HTTC | @jamindavis25 pic.twitter.com/BRHMC9sduU
hell of an effort from @BrianR_4 before @TheTerry_25 cleans it up— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023
#WASvsPHI: FOX pic.twitter.com/winXhogFos
Chase Young has played in three games.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) October 1, 2023
Chase Young has three sacks. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5wadSF1yL3
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023
Brian Robinson Jr is an ANGRY RUNNER.
Good blocks from the OL, especially Saahdiq Charles, too.
Tie game! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TjNgnSrnc6
GO GET IT, SAM!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023
#WASvsPHI: FOX pic.twitter.com/x8VtW2cdVs
Sam Howell Game-Tying Drive:— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 2, 2023
▫️1:36 Left on the Clock
▫️1 Timeout Left
▫️64 Yards to Go#HTTC pic.twitter.com/OZksRDYQxa
#catchradius https://t.co/ji8QFCFOs1— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2023
Sam Howell on the throw to McLaurin by the sideline. Philly switched to man coverage and he was going to 17 the whole time. Would have liked to thrown a tick earlier but had to move in the pocket just a smidge. pic.twitter.com/SuW1nfDDd2— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 1, 2023
330 total yards. 4 TD drives. 0 turnovers.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023
Our guy @Sam7Howell bounced back in a big way pic.twitter.com/jfknw95V5l
Eagles CB Darius Slay had some high praise for Sam Howell: “He was great, man. … They got a good future with him, man. He gotta keep working, but great game by him, for sure, by extending plays. … He made a lot of big plays.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023
I’m not upset in the LEAST! This season was about 1 thing. What do we have with Sam Howell? He took a giant leap toward that coveted Franchise QB we’ve been waiting so long for. Kudos Sam, that was a helluva response to last weeks bad game. Better days ahead! #HTTC @Commanders pic.twitter.com/P1km3Cd750— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 1, 2023
There’s no such thing as moral victories, but today I saw a @Commanders team that fought and almost pulled off a shocker. Young guys were out there making plays. It’s not many negatives to take away from the loss against another SB contender. #HTTC ##NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) October 1, 2023
Ron Rivera on whether he considered going for 2 after the TD at end of regulation:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2023
"Yeah, but you know what, those guys, they were gassed. They really were. It was a long drive. They were hurting. They were hustling. I really thought we had the chance. And that’s too bad.”
GO FOR TWO, RON!— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 1, 2023
What do you have to lose. It's a houes money game. You're two yards from 3-1. Why on earth are you playing for OT with all the momentum there.
This looks like a catch inbounds to me.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/dtEeOOucTR— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023
Why do they keep doing this shit to us moe #HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/1RTbMTyxah— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) October 1, 2023
The refs did not call a false start here during OT of #Eagles vs. #Commanders— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 1, 2023
The Tush Push on this play led to a 1st down and the game-winning FG for the Eagles.
Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/lOxbGsvetx
St-Juste strips the ball. No Commander was able to get on it. Tough one… pic.twitter.com/heplp8HYcd— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 1, 2023
Washington's defense allowed only 16 points and 210 net yards in Week 1.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023
Over the last three games, it's allowed an average of 400 yards and 35 points. pic.twitter.com/LeuaUqCOFN
COMMANDERS— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 1, 2023
FLASH GRADES
QB: A
RB: C+
WR: A
TE: A
OL: C
DL: D
LB: C
CB: F
ST: A
COACHING: C
Risers and Fallers from today #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) October 1, 2023
Sam Howell
Eric Bieniemy
Terry McLaurin
Emmanuel Forbes
Cody Barton
Andrew Wylie
Biggest long term takeaway from the #Commanders game today was Howell and Eric Bieniemy showing what this offense could be. Yes there were some bumps in the road, but we saw the blueprint. Quick game, ball out efficiently, WR YAC, QB movement.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 1, 2023
Mixed in some useful runs but didn’t rely on it, still pass first which I think is correct. Hit some deeper shots and some play-action as game progressed. Would love to see some read-option elements added— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 1, 2023
But the blueprint is there. Proof of concept. Howell can process quickly and get ball out efficiently. OL can protect long enough for him to do so. EB can scheme up open receivers for him. Howell can make plays off-script when needed, calm under pressure/in big moments— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 1, 2023
Don’t get me wrong, still a long way to go. Howell still learning, will still have bad games like last week when he gets new looks he’s not seen before. But proved today he can and will learn from mistakes.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 1, 2023
The Denver Broncos now have the worst defense ever tracked by DVOA through 4 games.— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) October 2, 2023
(Higher defensive DVOA = more scoring = worse) pic.twitter.com/VgCW32DORs
Curtis Samuel on the tough loss. pic.twitter.com/7iD9m5B8Vp— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 1, 2023
Ron Rivera on a competitive bounce-back performance: pic.twitter.com/zvuBjuUkeo— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2023
Eagles WR A.J. Brown was asked what he saw in the way Washington was covering him: pic.twitter.com/DzY0Wywggk— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2023
They did this some last week with Forbes on Diggs in big spots and Forbes had his best game of the year. Surprised they picked Brown for that instead of Smith though.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2023
The matchup with the more slight Diggs was better. I would have preferred St Juste on a bigger receiver like Brown.— Grant Dowling (@GrantHDowling) October 2, 2023
Yeah I thought they might have tried to match up Forbes with a smaller frame. But thinking about it, perhaps they thought Smith was more of a threat on double moves, which Forbes struggles with. Turns out Brown is pretty good on them too— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2023
Desmond Ridder 9/14 73 yard 2picks 3sacks in the 1st half for ATL— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) October 1, 2023
Mack Hollins reaction tells the ENTIRE story
pic.twitter.com/9CqePWR2s6
A pissed off Robert Saleh at the end of the game….— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023
Rarely hear an official call a penalty on the head coach: pic.twitter.com/v48zlGcNIZ
Sauce Gardner on the BS holding call:— Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 2, 2023
“The receiver ran into me, there was a collision, same thing that was happening all game, & they threw no flags. Pat threw the ball outside the receiver, MC was there, he made the play, then the ref threw the flag. Me personally, that’s like… pic.twitter.com/U98FrSDgTk
Crazy how the refs didn't throw his flag until he saw the Jets intercept the ball. Weak holding call. #Rigged #KCvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/8rKjitkP1n— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 2, 2023
Sauce Gardner holding MVS. Eat shit haters: pic.twitter.com/0MWAcqh6U4— Matt C (@MattfromKC) October 2, 2023
“I lost the game. It’s my fault bro”— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) October 2, 2023
Gotta feel for Zach Wilson
pic.twitter.com/6wbsoDlrVp
#Jets HC Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: "If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/6FsYM5SUNA https://t.co/eV4iQgdNTZ
Final stats from tonight's broadcast, per our count:— Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 2, 2023
Cutaways to Taylor Swift: 17
Commercials for Swift's new movie: 2
Commercials with Travis Kelce in them: 3
Commercial with Patrick Mahomes in them: 2
Commercials with Andy Reid in them: 1 pic.twitter.com/m0HSBIense
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...