Jack Del Rio Presser: “I think we’ve had some great moments and we’ve had some moments that are a little bit disappointing.”

Saquon Barkley:

It’s a combination. Everything everybody talks about. He’s explosive. His balance. His vision. Just a good football player.

Khaleke Hudson:

It’s one of those situations where he was involved in I think 10 defensive snaps and he was very productive, brings a lot of energy. We recognize that and are happy for him. Anytime a guy can come in and be impactful you’ll continue to look for opportunities to get him involved.

Defense vs the Falcons:

No. I think when you play 85 snaps or whatever it was last week, the yardage might be a little higher, but at the end of the day we were able to be very effective slowing the run game down, which allowed us to have other opportunities. Fortunate turnovers is always a good thing. If you go plus three in the turnover margin and have two stops on fourth down, so that’s really five times you took the ball back. To me that’s a good day.

Plan for Emmanuel Forbes Jr. going forward:

We’ll see. He’s maintained a very good disposition, work ethic. The things that we want to see in terms of preparing and working. That’s a fluid situation.

Trying to develop a young player without hurting their confidence:

There’s a balance there, but I’m pretty much straightforward with guys. I communicate very openly. It’s never personal. We’re looking to get our team ready to go out and win and we’re going to use everybody we can and everybody’s going to be challenged and we’re going to play the guys that earn it.

Danny Johnson:

Giants offense:

We see a lot of skill, a lot of talent. Obviously, they’ve had some injuries up front, but they’re starting to get some guys back. We’re preparing for the very best they can bring and we understand they’re very talented with their skill people.

Tyrod Taylor:

Good veteran quarterback, seen a lot, done a lot, has mobility. I think they can run their offense with either guy. I think both guys are very capable. We’re putting a plan together, looking forward to going out and competing.

Chase Young:

He’s generating pressure. I’d like to see him finish that sack. I’m sure he’d like that one back. He’s playing hard, bringing energy, playing a lot of snaps, and he’s a guy that loves to compete.

Working through their issues:

We’ve had some ups and downs. I think we’ve had some great moments and we’ve had some moments that are a little bit disappointing. To me it’s early in the season, we continue to compete. I would say that the best is yet to come for our group and what we’re capable of and what we’re going to do. I love the fact that we are a relentless group. We’re a group that’s stuck together and we’re working through some of the issues that we’re the problem. We’ll come out on the other side. I feel very confident about that.

Percy Butler/Quan Martin:

I think it was pretty solid. A few of the guys that got additional reps in different areas. I thought they played well. I thought Percy played well. I thought [DB Jartavius Martin] Quan stepped up in his role and played well. I thought [Khaleke] stepped up in his role and played well. Anytime you lose a couple guys, which we did, guys that are really good players for us, you have to alter and other guys get an opportunity. I think the biggest thing is they took advantage of that opportunity.

Kendall Fuller

