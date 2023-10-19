Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC vs NFC game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars are 4-2, but QB Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain, but he will play tonight. The Saints have also dealt with QB injuries this season with Derek Carr suffering an AC sprain in Week 3. The Saints are home favorites, but most people are picking the Jaguars to win tonight.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) vs New Orleans Saints (3-3)

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 19th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Jacksonville: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 814

New Orleans: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 822

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: New Orleans -2, 40 O/U

Jaguars: +105

Saints: -125

Prediction: Saints 26 - Jaguars 23

SB Nation Blogs: Big Cat Country | Canal Street Chronicles

