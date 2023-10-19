Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC vs NFC game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars are 4-2, but QB Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain, but he will play tonight. The Saints have also dealt with QB injuries this season with Derek Carr suffering an AC sprain in Week 3. The Saints are home favorites, but most people are picking the Jaguars to win tonight.
Injury Reports
Final #Saints vs. #Jaguars injury report: pic.twitter.com/oiyYVXgjrI— Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) October 18, 2023
Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) vs New Orleans Saints (3-3)
Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 19th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Jacksonville: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 814
New Orleans: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 822
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: New Orleans -2, 40 O/U
Jaguars: +105
Saints: -125
Prediction: Saints 26 - Jaguars 23
SB Nation Blogs: Big Cat Country | Canal Street Chronicles
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...