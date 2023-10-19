Commanders vs Giants Thursday Injury Report: Kendall Fuller says he’s playing on Sunday

The Washington Commanders were back at practice today, and their injury listed is looking a lot better. Kendall Fuller missed another practice, but he told reporters that he would be good to go for Sunday. He said this is part of his maintenance, and he’s been dealing with this since injuring his knee in college. Chris Rodriguez was the other DNP from yesterday(personal reasons), but he has been removed from the injury report.

There were six players who were limited during the first practice of the week, and half of them returned to full status today. Kam Curl(ankle), Chris Paul(back), and Montez Sweat(thumb) should all be good to go for the Giants game. Jonathan Allen(knee), Christian Holmes(hamstring), and James Smith-Williams(foot) remain limited.

If you want to feel better about Washington’s long injury list, just take a look at the Giants...

DNP

CB Kendall Fuller - Missed practice and listed with a knee injury. Fuller says this is part of his “maintenance” during the season.

Limited

DT Jonathan Allen - Limited again with a knee injury

CB Christian Holmes - Missed last week with a hamstring injury, limited again today

DE James Smith-Williams - Limited again with a foot injury

Full

RG Sam Cosmi - Full participant and listed with a knee injury

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Full participant and listed with a hand injury

S Kam Curl - Upgraded to full with an ankle injury

G Chris Paul - Upgraded to full with a back injury

DE Montez Sweat - Injured his thumb vs the Falcons, upgraded to full today

Not listed

DT Daron Payne - Missed a play after he dislocated his finger while getting into his stance. He popped it back in and returned to the game

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr - Absent for personal reasons yesterday.