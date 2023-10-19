Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Everything you need to know for the Week 7 game

Share All sharing options for: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Everything you need to know for the Week 7 game

The Washington Commanders ended their 3-game losing streak last week with a 24-16 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. The defense came through with three interceptions, and Jamison Crowder sparked the team with a 61-yard punt return. Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Next up is another road game, and another chance to get a division win. The Washington Commanders visit the New York Giants on Sunday, and they opened up as 2 1/2-point favorites. The Giants made the playoffs last year, but that team didn’t show up this year. They are 1-5, and are dealing with injuries to their starting QB and RB. Daniel Jones missed last week’s game with a neck injury, and he’s likely out this week too. Tyrod Taylor got the start against the Bills last week, and surprisingly had a 9-0 lead in the 4th quarter before they blew it.

Check out the odds for this week’s game and every other matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook!