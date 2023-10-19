All aTwitter: 19 October 2023 - Jamison Crowder is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2023
Jamison Crowder has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/sI69jHNq1o
Jamison Crowder named NFC special teams player of the week. The rationale:pic.twitter.com/tOyfzxrwDs— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 18, 2023
Sam Cosmi has surrendered pressure on 3.5% of pass plays this season, the lowest rate of his career.— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) October 18, 2023
His previous best was 6.5% last season
pic.twitter.com/IhrIFEsFKv
Shout-out to @RealBramW for addressing it, but Jamin Davis has now had two game-changing plays this season.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 19, 2023
- A forced fumble on Russell Wilson (Win)
- Interception of Desmond Ridder to close game (Win)
Glad it's staring to click for him. pic.twitter.com/GukzASp4t2
.@94yne was not a fan of Casey's dance moves— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2023
Week 6 Mic'd Up ⤵️ | @VHCHealth
I love it!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/27tLeSascB— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) October 18, 2023
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/YmnvDdCSz3— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 18, 2023
Writing about Jahan Dotson for a post tomorrow but the TLDR is people are too worried about him. Seen some saying his route running is bad and he's taken a step back. Not true at all. He's doing fine. Targets/catches will come.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 18, 2023
Jahan Dotson has received 15.5 percent of the team’s targets, up from 11.5 percent last season, per TruMedia.https://t.co/aZAGQbeDsQ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 18, 2023
DEVELOPING:— NFLCASUAL (@nflcasual__) October 19, 2023
Bears QB Justin Fields injury is reportedly “not as bad as it seems”
The expectation is that Fields would be ready for the #Bears week 10 Thursday night game against the Panthers
UDFA Tyson Bagent will be making the start this week against the #Raiders
Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson working with Special Teams coordinator Nate Kaczor before today's practice. pic.twitter.com/CSotQYAASZ— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2023
Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes working on the jugs machine before the start of today's practice.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2023
Forbes did not play last week vs. Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/GPOwNRydw8
Ron Rivera on Chase Young: "He's done exactly what we've asked. He's done some good things. Very dynamic; he has some explosion to his game. He's doing a great job."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2023
Well this will be interesting: John Hussey's crew will work The Giants-Commanders game Sunday. Was his crew that worked the Sunday night game last year (the McLaurin call to wipe out a TD; the non-PI against Samuel in the end zone).— John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2023
The Commanders tried out former Giants LB Tae Crowder (“Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2020 draft) and former Penn State S Jonathan Sutherland on Tuesday.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 18, 2023
Tough to find a better play to showcase that sacks are a QB stat and why there’s a disconnect between fans and analysts on how well the OL has been playing https://t.co/Hkpd2sOhaK— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 18, 2023
.
Insightful chart here. Being on the left means sacks come when OL gets beat fast. Being on the right means pressure comes well after snap (IE- holding ball. https://t.co/ZDyWlans2N— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 18, 2023
Sam continues to learn and show signs of being a franchise QB. This journey is awesome so far. Keep tending up! ⏏️ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nIxfU17KgE— Command This! Podcast (@Command_This) October 18, 2023
Has Terry McLaurin had to make any ridiculous contested catches with Sam Howell as he had to do his whole career? #HTTC #RITL— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) October 18, 2023
This is my big thing this week with the Washington Commanders.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2023
Just a few weeks ago, they played the Eagles so tough. Were right there.
A few days later, fall flat on their face vs. Bears
Last week, they win in ATL
What type of team will we see vs. NYG? Gotta get this win.
Brian Robinson vs the Giants— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) October 17, 2023
33 Carries
185 Yards
5.6 YPC
3 Receptions
33 Yards #HTTC
pic.twitter.com/qctfhJUOww
Daron Payne Week 13 vs. the Giants 2022— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) October 19, 2023
4 Tackles
2 Sacks
2 QB Hits
2 TFL #HTTC @94yne pic.twitter.com/MXyTLi5kjH
Highest Rushing YPC in NFL history thru 6 games:— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) October 18, 2023
2023 Miami #Dolphins: 6.5
1958 Cleveland Browns: 6.3
1954 San Francisco 49ers: 6.2
1947 Cleveland Browns: 6.1
2006 Atlanta Falcons: 6.1
Watching the Cowboys reminds me of the 2018 Seahawks and this is **not** a compliment pic.twitter.com/nQ0wL292fi— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 17, 2023
The Browns defense is very good and was finally able to show it against a real offense pic.twitter.com/KmNgTORmht— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 17, 2023
How consistent each offense has been at taking a 1st & 10 and earning a new set of downs.— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 17, 2023
We have a new No. 1! pic.twitter.com/HIdCqhRwfi
Pass protection composite measure from three sources pic.twitter.com/5a2a3EEdbq— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 18, 2023
Measures of pass protection from PFF and ESPN. Poor Giants pic.twitter.com/HyqivfsddB— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 18, 2023
Josh Ezeudu (toe) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He was playing left tackle with Andrew Thomas (hamstring) out since Week 1. So Giants now down their top two LT options.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 17, 2023
Justin Pugh appears to be next in line, even though he is currently on the practice squad.
#Giants HC Brian Daboll says QB Daniel Jones will practice today (Wednesday). He’s been cleared to throw. So will be limited.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 18, 2023
He has NOT been cleared for contact. pic.twitter.com/c2FUS0Cw1L
Daniel Jones vs Washington: 5-1-1— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 18, 2023
Daniel Jones vs everyone else: 17-35
Dude owes Washington some of that signing bonus pic.twitter.com/IL3yd3HmTa
Aside from the 2nd half vs the Cardinals, the Giants have scored 1 offensive TD.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 18, 2023
1.
In 5 1/2 games. #HTTC
Colts QB Anthony Richardson Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery https://t.co/TLFuQgLLhz #Colts— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) October 18, 2023
After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season. Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our…— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 18, 2023
DEVELOPING:— NFLCASUAL (@nflcasual__) October 19, 2023
Bears QB Justin Fields injury is reportedly “not as bad as it seems”
The expectation is that Fields would be ready for the #Bears week 10 Thursday night game against the Panthers
UDFA Tyson Bagent will be making the start this week against the #Raiders
Tyson Bagent: I’ve got nothing to lose. https://t.co/EbM2MEAqNd— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 18, 2023
Kirk Cousins next team odds from @SportsBettingAG— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 18, 2023
A reunion with Washington? pic.twitter.com/mIQH8E4lWd
If let go by the Patriots, where will Bill Belichick coach in 2024?— Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) October 18, 2023
Commanders (+200)
Bears (+300)
Chargers (+400)
Raiders (+600)
Titans (+700)
Buccaneers (+900)
Vikings (+900)
Odds via @betonline_ag
@RapSheet— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 18, 2023
The #NFL Trade Deadline is now less than two weeks away – are there any great expectations? Will there be any big names on the move? pic.twitter.com/HywmQTMFIN
Crazy story from the #Ravens-#Titans game on Sunday.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2023
Turns out Odell Beckham and Jeffery Simmons got into a fight after the game. Simmons was looking for Odell, after the fight started Ravens players had to call security to break it up, according to @marlon_humphrey
"Simmons… https://t.co/ZJwoAnwAMj pic.twitter.com/QuJCnpIBH4
Short kings have to adapt to their environment @BarstoolU— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/1tzhQyuMFq
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...