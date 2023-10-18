 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sam Howell Presser: “We trust Jahan. He’s a hell of a player.”

Sam Howell talks to the media before today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Sam Howell held his weekly presser before the team’s first practice. The Washington Commanders won last week, and are now preparing for a division game against the New York Giants. Howell was asked about WR Jahan Dotson not getting many targets, only getting one last week that was dropped. He said he spoke with Jahan, and the team trusts him. He wants to get everyone more targets, but some of it is situational. Curtis Samuel has been making big plays this season, and Howell said he’s a dynamic player who puts stress on defenses.

Sam Howell was sacked 5 times during Washington’s win over the Falcons, and he was once again asked about his sack problem. He is working on getting the ball out quicker, and cut down on drive-killing sacks. He took the blame after the game, and said some of them were coverage sacks. Howell said he’s living his childhood dream, and he has fun at work every day(despite the record amount of hits he’s taking).

Jahan Dotson:

Curtis Samuel:

Too many sacks:

Living the dream:

Practice Updates

Daron Payne/Montez Sweat:

Charles Leno:

Kendall Fuller:

Chris Rodriguez:

Jahan Dotson:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...