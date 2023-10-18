Sam Howell Presser: “We trust Jahan. He’s a hell of a player.”

Sam Howell held his weekly presser before the team’s first practice. The Washington Commanders won last week, and are now preparing for a division game against the New York Giants. Howell was asked about WR Jahan Dotson not getting many targets, only getting one last week that was dropped. He said he spoke with Jahan, and the team trusts him. He wants to get everyone more targets, but some of it is situational. Curtis Samuel has been making big plays this season, and Howell said he’s a dynamic player who puts stress on defenses.

Sam Howell was sacked 5 times during Washington’s win over the Falcons, and he was once again asked about his sack problem. He is working on getting the ball out quicker, and cut down on drive-killing sacks. He took the blame after the game, and said some of them were coverage sacks. Howell said he’s living his childhood dream, and he has fun at work every day(despite the record amount of hits he’s taking).

LIVE: QB Sam Howell speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/XDe7GNgXIg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2023

Jahan Dotson:

QB Sam Howell said, "we trust Jahan, he's a hell of a player. I want to get him the ball more." pic.twitter.com/VvSZSZdozg — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2023

Curtis Samuel:

Sam Howell on Curtis Samuel, who is second on the team with 27 catches: pic.twitter.com/4qwBagPSsI — John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2023

Too many sacks:

Sam Howell on getting the football out quicker



Sam Howell: I’ve got to try to limit the sacks, most of the time they kill drives. pic.twitter.com/SnbSt8lzmX — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 18, 2023

Living the dream:

Sam Howell keeps it calm, but makes it clear, "I'm having fun. I'm living my dream." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 18, 2023

Practice Updates

Daron Payne/Montez Sweat:

And Montez Sweat is at practice too https://t.co/uzORwAs4dZ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 18, 2023

Charles Leno:

So good to see Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr. back at practice today.



He missed Sunday's game in Atlanta after his wife shared on social media that she had a miscarriage. pic.twitter.com/xEknxx7tam — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2023

Kendall Fuller:

Don’t see CB Kendall Fuller on the field today. Forbes working in his place. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

Also: RB Chris Rodriguez also not out here. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2023

Jahan Dotson: