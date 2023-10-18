Commanders vs Giants Wednesday Injury Report: Washington’s injury list gets longer

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. They are preparing for another road game, and will be playing the New York Giants for their second division game of the season. The injury list is a lot longer than it was last week, and Washington has a number of injuries that could affect this week’s lineup.

Two players didn’t practice today. Kendall Fuller had a great interception vs the Falcons, but was absent today with a knee injury. Chris Rodriguez got some carries in Atlanta, and got a day off today for personal reasons.

Six more players were limited for today’s practice[Jonathan Allen(knee), Kam Curl(ankle), Christian Holmes(hamstring), Chris Paul(back), James Smith-Williams(foot), and Montez Sweat(thumb)]. Washington also had two players that were full participants in practice[Sam Cosmi(knee) and Benjamin St-Juste(hand).

If you want to feel better about Washington’s long injury list, just take a look at the Giants...

DNP

CB Kendall Fuller - Missed practice and listed with a knee injury

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr - Absent for personal reasons

Limited

DT Jonathan Allen - Listed with a knee injury

S Kam Curl - Misses practice with an ankle injury

CB Christian Holmes - Missed last week with a hamstring injury, limited today

G Chris Paul - Limited with a back injury

DE James Smith-Williams - Listed with a foot injury

DE Montez Sweat - Injured his thumb vs the Falcons

Full

RG Sam Cosmi - Shows up as a full participant and dealing with a knee injury

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Shows up as a full participant and dealing with a hand injury

Not listed

DT Daron Payne - Missed a play after he dislocated his finger while getting into his stance. He popped it back in and returned to the game