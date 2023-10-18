Future Hogs - Week 7: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

The Pac-12 is providing entertaining football in its last season. I feel like I talk about Colorado every week, but they are always involved in such captivating games. I went to sleep Friday night with Colorado beating Stanford 29-0 in the third quarter. Imagine my surprise to see they lost 46-43. If you did not get a chance to watch Oregon vs. Washington, you missed a great game full of draft prospects showcasing their talents. A late touchdown pass from Michael Penix, Jr. to Rome Odunze was enough to power the Huskies past the Ducks. USC finally suffered their first loss this year on the road against Notre Dame as their defense made it tough for Caleb Williams all night.

The standout matchup heading into Week 8 of the college football season features unbeatens Ohio State and Penn State. Is this the year Penn State catapults the Buckeyes and Wolverines? Alabama and Tennessee will be facing off to keep their chances of winning the SEC alive. After steamrolling Syracuse, Florida State will be looking to remain unbeaten against a tough Duke team. USC will try to rebound against Utah, a team that beat them twice last season.

Below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

Graham Mertz, QB, Florida

Graham Mertz, a redshirt junior, has had an inconsistent career. At Wisconsin, he showed flashes of his ceiling, but struggled to complete passes consistently. He transferred to Florida and has fared better with the Gators. He was instrumental in their comeback win over South Carolina, completing 30 of 48 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns. As a prospect, he reminds me of Brock Purdy: a competent but inconsistent college passer who might be a good QB in the NFL with the right coaching.

Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Rutgers has produced some talented running backs and junior Kyle Monanagai looks to be the next in that lineage. He’s a bit of an upright runner, but he’s patient and picks his way through the hole to find daylight. Monangai had over 100 yards in the fourth quarter alone to help Rutgers dig out of an 18-point hole and take down Michigan State. He had 148 yards in the game and scored the go-ahead touchdown.

All. The. Way. Back.



Kyle Monangai breaks free to give @RFootball its first lead of the day.



: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/4m85O1BzN7 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023

Devontez Walker, WR, UNC

After struggling to be eligible to play, Devontez Walker made his debut for UNC last week. This week, he showed why he was well worth the wait. Walker, a junior, was a complete receiver in a win over Miami. He beat the defense deep, made catches over the middle, and made plays after the catch. Walker finished the day with six catches for 132 yards and three trips to the endzone.

Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

Redshirt junior Jaheim Bell is undersized for a tight end at only 6’3” and 239 lbs. That doesn’t stop him from finding a way to be productive for the Seminoles. He does a good job of finding gaps in the defense and makes himself available to his quarterback. Bell was able to snag four catches for 87 yards in a win over Syracuse.

Well hello, Jaheim Bell



The tight end with a 39-yard catch-and-run to help set up an #FSU touchdown pic.twitter.com/oiDuFpP6ur — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 14, 2023

KT Leveston, OT, Kansas Sate

I highlighted Cooper Beebe, standout guard for the Wildcats, but somehow missed his teammate KT Leveston. He starts at left tackle, but has experience at both guard spots. Leveston is a big man at 6’5”, 330 lbs, and he generates a lot of power. When he seals off a defender, they stay sealed. At that size, he has enough athleticism to work to the second level and block in space. I’m not sure he has enough lateral quickness to survive at tackle or the length team’s desire at the position, but if he doesn’t, he should make a very good guard.

OG Kaitoti Leveston (@KaitoriJr) is a mauler for @KStateFB whose strength is apparent on down blocks & seals. He's a mobile puller w/ strong latch & a nasty finisher! KT's quickness shows in PP at LT where he square up & locks out rushers!@ShrineBowl #ShrineBowl #kstatefb pic.twitter.com/Otj8NUM7RE — Noah Chang (@tr8s808) October 14, 2023

Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas

Don’t attack me for finding this team another Landon. At 6’7” and 281 lbs, junior Landon Jackson is a huge defensive end. He doesn’t move like it, though. He is quick and has some bend that helps him flatten to the quarterback and get sacks. Alabama beat Arkansas, but Jackson beat the Crimson Tide repeatedly. He had 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

Senior Michael Barrett mans the middle for Michigan. He is a bit of a throwback for the position physically at 6’0 and 239 lbs, but it helps him hold up against blockers. In a win over Indiana, he flashed play recognition and the ability to shoot gaps into the backfield and make plays. He had three tackles and a sack where he forced a fumble and recovered it.

The ball is out and @UMichFootball comes up with it! pic.twitter.com/Mbb1w8uLDU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

M.J. Devonshire popped on my radar when he had a pick-six in the fourth quarter to seal the win against West Virginia to start last season. A year later, not much has changed. The redshirt senior was instrumental in the Panthers taking down the previously undefeated Louisville Cardinals. He not only had another pick-six - his fourth in his career - but had six tackles and an eye-popping five pass breakups. Did I mention he’s also an option to return punts?

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s defense harassed USC all night long and forced Caleb Williams into several uncharacteristic mistakes. Against the Irish, he threw three interceptions with two of them going to Xavier Watts. The senior seemed to be wherever the ball was as he finished the game with seven total tackles, the two picks, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery returned for a touchdown

Caleb Williams throws his second interception of the game vs. Notre Dame.



Xavier Watts has made both interceptions and both led to Notre Dame touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/94Nh915q1a — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 15, 2023

Daequan Hardy, CB/PR, Penn State

Jamison Crowder has been a great signing as he’s reliably secured punts and almost took one to the house against Atlanta. But, he’s getting older and if the Commanders want to get younger at the position, consider Daequan Hardy. The redshirt senior returned three punts against UMass and took two back for touchdowns.