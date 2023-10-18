All aTwitter: 18 October 2023 - Sam Howell had the NFL’s 2nd highest passer rating in Week 6

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Josh Harris just arrived for the start of league meetings in NYC.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 17, 2023
ICYMI, Commanders already made some moves this week:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 17, 2023
* Released DE William Bradley-King from the practice squad
* Signed DT Abdullah Anderson to PS
* Released TE Kaden Smith from reserve/injured list
B-Rob doing B-Rob things pic.twitter.com/gD4Qo0cx7P— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 17, 2023
.@Commanders went to their 5 man defensive line by adding massive John Ridgeway; dropping down the safety @KCurl_2 and daring the @AtlantaFalcons to find a sliver of daylight #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ImBwfuxv74— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 17, 2023
Ron Rivera on Jahan Dotson's quiet start:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 17, 2023
“I think it’s just a matter of time ... back in the day when Gary Clark, Art Monk and Ricky Sanders were out there for Coach Gibbs, you were probably wondering how come he only got three balls and everybody else got six or seven?"…
Jahan Dotson vs. the Giants— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) October 17, 2023
159 Yards
2 Touchdowns #HTTC
9 Receptions @JahanDotson
pic.twitter.com/ht4KaITakh
More Rivera: "This is a good group of receivers. I'm not saying that they're that group, but they're a good group and we're going to distribute the ball based on game plans and who our opponents are. Again, it starts with the quarterback's decision-making, too.”— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 17, 2023
Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) is very good at football. pic.twitter.com/bmExvJUCk3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 17, 2023
Cosmi getting tossed in 4K https://t.co/Z8R1gPDnF0— paul (@paulwillFGP) October 17, 2023
BREAKING: I obtained the photo of @TheTerry_25 on the roller coaster with the fan/birthday boy he befriended at Kings Dominion post-Bears loss.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 17, 2023
“Little moments like that allow me to feel more human. More at peace with everything going on."
⤵️https://t.co/QItueYlRxl pic.twitter.com/MbBFqWqdsO
Redskins Giants 2018 @JungleBoi_Swagg had himself a game #HTTR pic.twitter.com/Gp5SNHDW9j— Washington Redskins (@WashRadskins) October 16, 2023
I think we'll beat the Giants this week but their 1-5 record is a little deceptive. Their losses are to the Cowboys, 49ers, Seahawks, Dolphins and Bills— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 17, 2023
Those teams are a combined 21-8
Best passer rating in week 6...— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 17, 2023
Tua Tagovailoa - 126.0
Sam Howell - 119.7
Dak Prescott - 109.3
Jared Goff - 107.5
Matthew Stafford - 107.3
Patrick Mahomes - 94.4
Kirk Cousins - 93.6
Trevor Lawrence - 91.1
Lamar Jackson - 88.6
Joe Burrow - 88.4
One note: over the last two weeks according to ESPN Stats & Information DE Chase Young has the most pass rush wins (16) in the NFL. https://t.co/vjPL4LtLXq— John Keim (@john_keim) October 17, 2023
Total pass rush wins (x) by sacks (y), through Week 6.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 17, 2023
(ESPN Analytics / NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/Ijut7tGiH1
Damn ... @Commanders are in shotgun 85% on 1st down, and 11 personnel 71% of the time.— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) October 17, 2023
Interesting.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/5ZSTTsZ0HP
Another OT that the Commanders could make a move for is Bengals RT Jonah Williams #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) October 17, 2023
264 pass block snaps
12 pressures
2 sacks
Last year of contract
Requested trade in March, took it back in June pic.twitter.com/c41dDgxS5v
Every time the @Eagles lose a game they go to the old folks home for help.... I guess next week after Cheetah, Waddle and Co. cook their secondary, the @Eagles will sign Dick Sherman and Eric Berry https://t.co/euGytOLYS0— Louie Tee Network (@LouieTeeNetwork) October 17, 2023
Video: #Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons calls out media members for trashing QB Dak Prescott.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2023
"Why is it that we are just scrubs and we’re nobodies and we’re all talk, but there’s 100 excuses for these other teams? I’m tired of people trashing my QB."pic.twitter.com/pMtn7qiXzB https://t.co/Q5f7KvufXb
The #Falcons released former 4th-round safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who started 16 games last season and has four career INTs. A little surprising... pic.twitter.com/emPENqxhAV— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2023
Dr. Allen Sills, CMO of NFL, says they had a 7 year low in training camp concussions. Big factor: greater use of Guardian caps...among positions that wore it, concussions were down 46 percent than their three year avg. without it.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 17, 2023
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has officially signed a contract extension that is expected to run through 2027, per @KaplanSportsBiz. That will take Goodell to over 20 years as the NFL's commissioner. pic.twitter.com/MrTzFXLUok— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2023
NFL exec Peter O'Reilly said a Super Bowl in London is not a near-term focus of the NFL. Says focus is on Super Bowls in NFL cities in the US.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 17, 2023
Update: The #NFL says it is is considering banning the 'Hip-Drop' tackles because of a 25 times increase risk of injury compared to a standard tackle, via NFL Exec Jeff Miller.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2023
"When they do it, the runner becomes defenseless. They can’t kick their way out from under. And… https://t.co/OAu5WOYPzR pic.twitter.com/daFRzqZa4j
NFL says that the hip drop tackle results in a 25 times greater rate of injury than other tackling techniques. League exec indicates it needs to be removed from the game.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 17, 2023
Report: USC Caleb Williams wants partial ownership from the #NFL team that will select him in the 2024 Draft, per @ProFootballTalk— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2023
PFT reported in July that Caleb's representatives had been making it known that Williams wants partial ownership of the team that selects him in… pic.twitter.com/5lLVEMEbOi
Did the NFL hire this lady to pretend to be a Chargers fan?— Tommy Morris (@realtommymorris) October 17, 2023
-Wildly over animated
-Saying “get him” when the chargers are on offense
-shown over and over
-overwhelming majority of Cowboys fans at SoFi
-Clearly wearing brand new uniform
pic.twitter.com/AUnt9HnjBv
Sorry, conspiracy theorists: The #Chargers fan who went viral Monday night and her husband are season ticket holders who rent cabana suites every season for multiple games, I’m told.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2023
They’re true diehard fans — not actors — and wanted to get the word out. pic.twitter.com/pnHtKSvWlg
What you did last night was AWESOME..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2023
"I wear my heart on my sleeve and I'm intense..
I've been a football fan for as long as I can remember and I'm passionate about it"
Merrianne Do #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ms1Av0jPBB
"I'm never gonna lose faith in my Chargers"— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2023
Merrianne Do #PMSLive #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/eWfY1zaPoP
Wellll this is awkward pic.twitter.com/fjl9GdMJRI— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 17, 2023
I usually would ignore a fake story— Football (@BostonConnr) October 17, 2023
However, this lady is too good a person to let this slide.
Her son plays on the “Vikings” in his local league.
So guess what?
Not only is she a real Chargers fan, but she is a super mom who went all out for her sons football game,… https://t.co/lfnMQwkjLe
NFL meeting week 6 pic.twitter.com/OcgxLlWtYF— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 17, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...