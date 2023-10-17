Thank God It’s Tuesday—The Year 1 AD Ep.5

Thank God it’s Tuesday!

And not just any Tuesday...it is Victory Tuesday!

We knew that Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons were comfortable playing a super tight game. We did not know they were so comfortable that they would make seemingly irrational decisions to put even more pressure on their own young quarterback in the fourth quarter. Pretty aggressive move going for two there Coach Smith (is “aggressive” the right word?)

A win always feels good, but it is hard to imagine Sam Howell feels that great after getting BATTERED yet again. He’s on pace to get sacked 96 times...which would set a new record by 20 sacks. That does not bode well for longevity. At this rate, Howell will be lucky to survive his rookie contract.

It’s the Year 1 AD, and things—as expected—are at least a little rocky. A road win in the NFC is a nice little cure to the ails that were bringing us down after a string of defeats.

Tonight, on Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Commanders show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 3-3 to start the 2023 campaign. We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM EST.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE!