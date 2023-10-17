Grading the Game – Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

After an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears ten days earlier, the Washington Commanders were able to recover and defeat the Atlanta Falcons in their own home. For now, a season on the brink of disaster was saved, and a measure of hope has been restored. Today, the grades, PFF ratings, and the prediction for next Sunday’s game return after a week of being absent. Let’s jump right in.

Offense

The offense was solid for nearly three quarters, but this unit struggled in the fourth quarter. However, they did score enough points and the defense helped to secure the victory in the closing seconds.

Quarterback

No one should question the talent and arm strength that Sam Howell possesses, but he needs to learn how to avoid sacks.

Stats: 14-23 for 151 yards, 3 TDs, 4 rushes for 3 yards, PFF rating 69.0, QBR 119.6

Assessment: C+

Sam Howell currently has more completions (145) than Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff.



More passing yards (1,500) than Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow (both first overall picks).



More passing TD’s (9) than Jalen Hurts and Matthew Stafford.



And a better passer rating than every QB… pic.twitter.com/vPsFR6XW3Y — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 17, 2023

Sam Howell for this season is 13th out of 33 qualified NFL QBs in ESPN's version of EPA.



EPA takes sacks into account.



So he even with his major sack problem has been a top-13 QB in the NFL.



You think about what he could be if he gets the sacks under control...#Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 16, 2023

Running Backs

The running backs continue to produce low rushing numbers, but Brian Robinson and Chris Rodriguez had key contributions.

Stats: Robinson – 10 carries for 31 yards, 2 catches for 25 yards and 1 TD, PFF rating 73.4

Antonio Gibson – 3 carries for 15 yards, 1 catch for a 1 yard TD, PFF rating 68.7

Rodriguez – 4 carries for 23 yards, PFF rating 61.4

Assessment: C+

Antonio Gibson gets in the end zone just three plays after Crowder's punt return. @AntonioGibson14



: #WASvsATL on CBS

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O pic.twitter.com/4s3lMkbop2 — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

Tight Ends

This unit blocked quite well for Howell and the running backs on Sunday.

Stats: Logan Thomas – 1 catch for 2 yards, 1 target, PFF rating 64.1

Assessment: Incomplete

Wide Receivers

The group had a mixed day. Terry McLaurin had a solid game, but still failed to crack the 100-yard mark for the sixth time in six games this season. Jahan Dotson continues to have serious issues.

Stats: McLaurin – 6 catches for 81 yards, 11 targets, PFF rating 80.9

Curtis Samuel – 4 catches for 42 yards and a TD, 4 targets, 1 carry for 0 yards, PFF rating 73.9

Assessment: C+

#Commanders WR Curtis Samuel hits the Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It dance in Atlanta



Well played #HTTC | #DirtyBirds



pic.twitter.com/5HyEDg92Hd — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 15, 2023

Offensive Line

With the devastating news of the Charles Leno family losing a baby daughter the night before the game, Cornelius Lucas did a great job at left tackle on Sunday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leno family.

Stats: Cornelius Lucas – PFF rating 68.4

Nick Gates – PFF rating 60.7

Andrew Wylie – PFF rating 58.1

Sam Cosmi – PFF rating 55.1

Saahdiq Charles – PFF rating 50.3

Assessment: B-

This was a big win for Washington during a tough time personally for a number of folks. Charles Leno's wife announced on social media before the game that she suffered a pregnancy loss, and DBs coach Brent Vieselmeyer's father recently passed. Kendall Fuller presented him with… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Defense

The defense did a fine job on Sunday and created three key interceptions. In the fourth quarter, they were able to stop two Atlanta drives deep into Washington territory with interceptions and stonewalled a two-point conversion attempt.

Defensive Line

This unit put recent poor performances behind them and had a pretty good game against the Falcons.

Stats: Casey Toohill, 2 sacks, PFF rating 75.4

Jonathan Allen – 6 tackles, PFF rating 63.8

Daron Payne – 4 tackles, PFF rating 41.0

Assessment: B-

Linebackers

Hey, linebackers Jamin Davis, Cody Barton, and Khaleke Hudson had a fairly good day! Davis was the star of the group and Hudson was the unsung hero.

Stats: Davis – 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defensed, 1 interception (game-ending), PFF rating 82.8

Barton – 14 tackles, PFF rating 73.9

Hudson – 3 tackles, 2-point conversion denied, PFF rating 68.8

Assessment: B+

What a play by Jamin Davis to ice this game!!!! pic.twitter.com/FLlEoiJURL — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023

Safeties

Kamren Curl continues to prove that he is one of the best strong safeties in the league. Quan Martin flashed some of his potential.

Stats: Curl – 11 tackles, 3 passes defensed, PFF rating 62.8

Percy Butler – 3 tackles, PFF rating 49.4

Martin – 1 tackle, PFF rating 91.0

Assessment: B-

Jack Del Rio blitzes Quan Martin NCB & Barton.



See the Speed of Quan actually forcing the fumble. JDR did well in sending pressure yesterday. (I know this was a flag, IDC) #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GU9yE4FN1g — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) October 16, 2023

Cornerbacks

The cornerbacks struggled at times, but made the big plays when it counted the most. Benjamin St-Juste and Kendall Fuller had timely interceptions.

Stats: Fuller – 9 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 interception, PFF rating 81.0

St-Juste – 6 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 interception, PFF rating 54.6

Danny Johnson – 4 tackles, 1 pass defensed, PFF rating 53.8

Assessment: B

Desmond Ridder finds Benjamin St-Juste in the end zone

pic.twitter.com/fWfGFoAlA4 — PFF (@PFF) October 15, 2023

Special Teams

Once again, Joey Slye was perfect on Sunday and Camaron Cheeseman continued to look solid for a third straight week. Jamison Crowder provided a 61-yard punt return.

Stats: Joey Slye – 1-1 FG from 37 yards, 3-3 XPs

Tress Way – 6 punts, 43.3-yard average, long of 51 yards, 3 inside the 20

Crowder – 61-yard punt return

Assessment: A

Jamison Crowder NEARLY took the punt return to the house



pic.twitter.com/g4OT6PA4fi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2023

Analysis

The Commanders are now 3-3 and have put their playoff hopes back into play. There are no easy games going forward, but the team must continue to win the turnover battles and make game-changing special teams plays. Sam Howell needs to improve his pocket awareness and limit the sacks. The defense was improved on Sunday and more improvements are still needed.

Week 7 Prediction

The Commanders travel north to play the New York Giants and it will be the second of four road trips in five games. The Blue Crew is 1-5, but nearly pulled off a stunning upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. This will not be an easy task for Washington.

Commanders 23, Giants 21

Can the Commanders win a second straight road contest? See you as we go along.