All aTwitter: 17 October 2023 - At 3-3, Washington is off to its best ever start through 6 games under Ron Rivera

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
At 3-3, Washington is off to its best ever start through 6 games under Ron Rivera.#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/OF4I9CLdg9— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) October 16, 2023
Family win @budlight | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NjoRJxJX0w— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
an INT trifecta pic.twitter.com/arY58ZYwaJ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 16, 2023
First career 3 TD game for Sam Howell? ✔️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 16, 2023
Up next: #WASvsNYG Sunday at 1pm on CBS pic.twitter.com/M7ZMuuPb53
Washington roster moves today:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 17, 2023
-Signed DT Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad
-Released DE William Bradley-King
-Waived TE Kaden Smith from IR
And among the Giants' tryouts today was former Washington WR Kyric McGowan
Sam Howell for this season is 13th out of 33 qualified NFL QBs in ESPN's version of EPA.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 16, 2023
EPA takes sacks into account.
So he even with his major sack problem has been a top-13 QB in the NFL.
You think about what he could be if he gets the sacks under control...#Commanders
NFC East QBs:— DC Sports Buzz (@DCSportsBuzzz) October 16, 2023
Sam Howell
250 YDS/G
9 TD
6 INT
90.1 RTG
Dak Prescott
212.2 YDS/G
5 TD
4 INT
87.5 RTG
Jalen Hurts
257 YDS/G
7 TD
7 INT
84.7 RTG
Daniel Jones
176.8 YDS/G
2 TD
6 INT
71.7 RTG
23 year old Sam Howell has been the best passer in the division. #HTTC
A stat that may be surprising to some, Brian Robinson has five touchdowns on the season.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 16, 2023
Last year, he finished with 797 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
He's already surpassed his reception total from last year (9). He has 11 on the season. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gyDx2XReo7
Big cheer in the dome after the Brian Robinson rams through a defender for the TD. I believe the word is "trucked."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 15, 2023
Goodness. pic.twitter.com/vy8EL2Q3VP— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023
Week 6 snaps:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 16, 2023
* Offense 51 Defense 83 (mercy)
* 100% defensive snaps - Barton, Butler, Curl
* John Ridgeway career-high 33 snaps (40%). Lots of 5DL.
* Khaleke Hudson 10 snaps (1 Weeks 1-5)
* Quan Martin 7 snaps (0 Weeks 1-5)
* Emmanuel Forbes 0 snaps pic.twitter.com/azc7QlxfWb
Ron Rivera on not playing Emmanuel Forbes today: “It’s probably an opportunity for him to get a little reset. I kind of want to see how things happen, see how things go. Hopefully, it’s something that he’ll learn from, he’ll take as a positive and grow from it.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 15, 2023
Casey Toohill. Our best pass rusher— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 15, 2023
PFF's highest-graded Commanders in Week 6:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 16, 2023
- Jamin Davis, 82.8
- Terry McLaurin, 80.9
- Kendall Fuller, 80.1
- Curtis Samuel, 73.9
- Cody Barton, 73.9
Highest Commanders PFF ratings vs Falcons (Defense)— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 16, 2023
Jartavius Martin - 91.0
David Mayo - 85.5
Jamin Davis - 82.8
Kendall Fuller - 80.1
Casey Toohill - 75.4
Cody Barton - 73.9
Jack Del Rio blitzes Quan Martin NCB & Barton.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) October 16, 2023
See the Speed of Quan actually forcing the fumble. JDR did well in sending pressure yesterday. (I know this was a flag, IDC) #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GU9yE4FN1g
Commanders' pass rushing stats from Sunday, via @PFF accounting.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 16, 2023
Chase Young: 4 pressures (all hurries).
Casey Toohill: 3 pressures (2 sacks, 1 QB hit).
Montez Sweat: 1 pressure (a hurry).
Jon Allen: 1 pressure (a hit).
Daron Payne: 0 pressures. More noticeable vs run.
Highest Commanders PFF ratings vs Falcons (Def. Line)— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 16, 2023
Casey Toohill - 75.4
Chase Young - 66.0
James Smith-Williams - 65.4
Jonathan Allen - 63.8
Montez Sweat - 60.4
Andre Jones - 58.6
Daron Payne - 41.0
John Ridgeway - 39.9
Efe Obada - 29.2
Highest Commanders PFF ratings vs Falcons (Offense)— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 16, 2023
Terry McLaurin - 80.9
Curtis Samuel - 73.9
Brian Robinson - 73.4
Sam Howell - 69.0
Antonio Gibson - 68.7
Highest Commanders PFF ratings vs Falcons (Off. Line)— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 16, 2023
Cornelius Lucas - 68.4
Nick Gates - 60.7
Trent Scott - 60.0
Andrew Wylie - 58.1
Sam Cosmi - 55.1
Saahdiq Charles - 50.3
Total pressures allowed counts through Week 6— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) October 16, 2023
Andrew Wylie - 22
Saahdiq Charles - 19
Nick Gates - 13
Charles Leno - 11 (5 games)
Sam Cosmi - 10
Cornelius Lucas didn't allow a single pressure on Sunday. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WdYxfUc9NG
Cornelius Lucas didn't allow a single pressure on 30 drop backs yesterday. He was the #Commanders' only OL not to be assigned a pressure against by @PFF.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 16, 2023
He's performed admirably whenever elevated in his time in DC.
Daron Payne dislocated his finger but set it back himself. “It’s messed up but it’ll be ok.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023
7 snaps for Quan Martin yesterday. Saw action in the slot, box, and in 2-high looks. Jack used him on a couple of blitzes, off the edge and from depth. Might be wrong, but he's the first player I saw this year who effectively timed the snap up + have the burst/quickness to get… pic.twitter.com/jEAwu9avfM— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 16, 2023
Refs missed this call on 3&3 pic.twitter.com/8uM6a2YEiz— Jeff Rinehart Jr ( ) (@_PorkRine) October 15, 2023
The two limited partners spent a good 30 minutes here hearing about the stadium details. I imagine they overall tour was more expansive and far longer.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 16, 2023
Fwiw, a 360° look ($20k for 20 people for one game in those sideline suites) https://t.co/vYNoJQsP7W pic.twitter.com/663MA0RQSG
Wow, that's almost as much as I lift.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 16, 2023
(via @94yne on IG) pic.twitter.com/EJmVeDNMhI
I'm only halfway through watching the All-22 of the #Commanders defense, but I'm already very comfortable saying this was the best Cody Barton has played all year. By some distance.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 16, 2023
yeah, 5DL package definitely helped Barton. Made the reads much clearer for him, so he was playing much faster and more confident. That confidence carried over to their base nickel fronts too though. Made some nice stops in that package as well https://t.co/9CM6cR9gUb— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 16, 2023
A theme is emerging too. Players learning lessons. Butler was late to read a post route which Ridder overthrew early on. When Falcons came back to it, he covered it better. Sweat got pinned on a crack toss early. Next crack toss? Sweat blew it up for a TFL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 16, 2023
Young generated some nice pressure again. Would like to see him finish better, missed one that really should have been a sack.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 16, 2023
But this week, the freelancing criticism of Young was more apt. Wasn't vs Bears when I heard it most, but seen 2 or 3 examples through 3Qs vs Falcons. https://t.co/sScH4S1GsK
An example of that here. Young darts inside into the B gap. That on its own is fine, Allen can play off that by looping around him to the edge. But Young then spins back outside, leaving Allen unsure of what to do.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 16, 2023
But notice after, Allen and Young immediately chat about it pic.twitter.com/fa73RVJfkx
Ron Rivera drops in the First NFL Head Coach fired odds from @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/8o1aUlesdT— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 16, 2023
The Cowboys and Chargers got into it ahead of #MNF pic.twitter.com/0y7dVEjsWF— ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2023
ESPN got a good close-up of Dante Fowler connecting with a right hand on #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. pic.twitter.com/Pf4S3KNaKU— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2023
What just happened. pic.twitter.com/aLVJKu7bRC— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2023
The #Cowboys becomes the latest team to try the tush-push and fail.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2023
"I think the Eagles are the only one who have figured it out." - Troy Aikmanpic.twitter.com/B2wRafTZDc
I have a feeling that Miami is going to be a popular No. 1 in power ratings this week. Just want to remind you:— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) October 16, 2023
KC lost by 1 pt
SF by 2
PHI by 6
DET by 6 (in OT)
MIA's one loss was *28 points.*
The Browns defense is allowing 200 yards per game.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 16, 2023
The next closest team is 260.
In terms of yards per game, Cleveland is on pace to be the most dominant defense the NFL has seen in 53 years.
When the Eagles chose to let Jets RB Breece Hall score a late touchdown, many second-guessed Jets coach Robert Saleh for taking the TD. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is the one who should be second-guessed, frankly. https://t.co/JTeBWc01RN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 16, 2023
The #Eagles Post game team on NBCSPhilly had a lot to say about #Jets coach Robert Saleh after he ended their unbeaten season:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2023
"I can’t stand that guy.. I'm just saying." -
(h/t @Willpa11)pic.twitter.com/DPSN38Q13jhttps://t.co/mgWBKRD0fR
There is absolutely friction between McDermott and Daboll— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) October 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/BRFNQLe2vx
Sunday Night Football ended with some controversial decisions— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 16, 2023
Rules expert @DeanBlandino gives his take on the DPI call that gave the #NYGiants a chance to win on an untimed down, and the no-call that ultimately sealed the #BillsMafia W pic.twitter.com/NdbWsvpmM9
Yes, the officials failed to call interference on the Bills on the untimed down at the end of the win over the Giants. And, yes, the Bills should have kept interfering with Giants receivers and forcing the officials to throw a flag -- over and over again. https://t.co/DfxpYvz59l— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 16, 2023
The irony of Giants fans crying about a PI at the end of the game.— Burgandy_GT (@Burgandy_GT) October 16, 2023
Some of the same Giants fans who called Commanders fans "cry babies" after Curtis Samuel was held and the refs turned into Kenshi from Mortal Kombat last year.... pic.twitter.com/04st3inTnT
The Capitals' 588-game home sellout streak, which began March 5, 2009, will end tonight with the Flames in town https://t.co/hx96gU6SUN— Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) October 16, 2023
Send this lady to jail pic.twitter.com/VhBKJfvbT3— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 16, 2023
Contact lenses in 1948 pic.twitter.com/KsROOuTvcl— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 15, 2023
