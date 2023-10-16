Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons to even up their record at 3-3. There’s one more game left, and we get to watch the Dallas Cowboys travel west to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Dak Prescott and the entire Cowboys organization were embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers last week, and that embarrassment could continue tonight against Justin Herbert and the Chargers

Who: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

When: October 16, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Dallas: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808

Los Angeles: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 817

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Cowboys -1.5, 50.5 O/U

Prediction: Chargers 27 - Cowboys 23

SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Bolts from the Blue

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed