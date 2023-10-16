Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons to even up their record at 3-3. There’s one more game left, and we get to watch the Dallas Cowboys travel west to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Dak Prescott and the entire Cowboys organization were embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers last week, and that embarrassment could continue tonight against Justin Herbert and the Chargers
Who: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
When: October 16, 2023, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Dallas: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808
Los Angeles: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 817
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Cowboys -1.5, 50.5 O/U
Prediction: Chargers 27 - Cowboys 23
SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Bolts from the Blue
