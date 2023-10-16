Brian Robinson’s development in the passing game is opening up Bieniemy’s offense

The Commanders three-game losing streak ended yesterday against the Atlanta Falcons. Every phase played a part in the big road win - offense, defense, and special teams - but the impact that Washington running back Brian Robinson makes on the offense when he touches the football is unique.

Robinson’s 24-yard reception is the longest touchdown reception of his career; his physicality on the catch-and-run embodied the mentality he possessed throughout the day. It’s not always the yardage total that can highlight his impact on the game. He had just 12 touches on the day for 56 yards, but he finished a few of his runs through Atlanta Falcons’ defenders, demonstrating his physical toughness and competitiveness.

The most important thing to note about Robinson is his growth in the passing game; offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has grown to trust him in that facet of the offense, and his development as a running back forces the defense to play Washington honest when he is in the game.

What are your thoughts on Brian Robinson and his week six performance?

