Daily Slop - 16 Oct 23: Sam Howell is the passing yards leader in franchise history through 7 starts

Washington Post (paywall)

At the most important position in the sport, Washington has hope, and there’s curiosity about what could come next. Look across the field at the forlorn Falcons, and — hoo, boy — the hope is fainter, and the search for who’s next could come sooner than anyone would want to think.

One week in the NFL doesn’t make a career. But it can’t be ignored, either. On Sunday, Howell took five more sacks — which we’ll get to because it’s getting closer to a large sample size — and threw for all of 151 yards. But three of his 14 completions went for touchdowns, none were picked off, and he didn’t fumble, either.

Faint praise? Well, the flip side of hoping and praying a quarterback will develop can look like Atlanta’s Desmond Ridder did Sunday. Ridder went two rounds and 70 picks ahead of Howell in the 2022 draft. Looking at the two of them in this rock fight leads to two questions: “How?” and “Why?”

Yes, in completing 28 of 47 throws, Ridder racked up 307 yards and two scores, and with rookie running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London, he has weapons to work with. But with 31 seconds left and the clock stopped with the Falcons at the Washington 34, Ridder couldn’t get a play off. He had to use the Falcons’ final timeout.

Oof. Quarterbacks can be diminished by being labeled “game managers.” But what if you can’t manage the basics of the game? Ridder’s gaffe would have been paramount had the Falcons gained more yards while seeking a tying touchdown. As it turned out, it didn’t matter because Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis picked off Ridder’s next pass, ending the game.

So, put it this way: Howell didn’t win the game for the Commanders on Sunday, but he didn’t lose it, either. In his seventh NFL start, that’s important. Ridder, it could be argued, lost the game for the Falcons. Howell’s game can be viewed as a small step forward. Ridder’s is absolutely a step back.

Washington Post (paywall)

Coach Ron Rivera described his team’s victory as an “ugly road win,” and it ended a three-game losing streak and may have saved some jobs. It also showed the Commanders’ capability — or at least something closer to it — to get big plays from some less-heralded players.

Backup defensive end Casey Toohill led the team with two sacks. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, and second-round rookie Quan Martin, who got his first defensive snaps, came together on special teams to hold Mike Hughes to a one-yard gain on a punt return late in the first quarter.

Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas started in place of left tackle Charles Leno Jr., who was inactive because of a personal matter. Cornerback Danny Johnson filled in for rookie Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who was benched because of his struggles in recent weeks, and came up with a critical deflection in coverage late in the fourth quarter.

Johnson’s performance in the secondary was good enough to make Forbes’s future uncertain — Rivera said the Commanders will “see how things go” next week — and create optimism that Washington’s defense might have found its way again.

Linebacker Jamin Davis, the 2021 first-round pick who last year drew the ire of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio because of his inconsistent play, sealed the game with an interception with 26 seconds remaining.

Commanders.com

A momentum-swinging punt return.

It’s been a while since Washington has had a punt return that flipped the field the way Jamison Crowder did in the second quarter. The last time it happened was in 2016 against the Baltimore Ravens, and coincidentally, Crowder was also the returner on that play.

The Commanders were down 7-3 to start the second quarter, and after the Falcons were stopped short on three-and-out, they had a chance to capitalize and get back on top.

Crowder caught the ball at the 27-yard line and sidestepped to his right before sprinting upfield. He weaved through Falcons defenders and left punter Bradley Pinion diving at his feet. He ultimately was tackled at the Falcons’ 11-yard line, but it was close enough to put Washington in scoring position.

Three plays later, Washington took the lead and did not give it up for the rest of the afternoon.

The Athletic (paywall)

Howell, making his seventh NFL start, established a new career best with three touchdown passes. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy dialed up quick-hitting and creative play calls on the opening four drives, three of which ended with points.

The defense, which had allowed at least 30 points in each of its previous four games, held Atlanta’s run-first attack to 106 yards on 29 carries (3.7 average), including 37 yards on 13 carries by prized rookie Bijan Robinson, and allowed just three scoring drives. Homework by cornerback Benjamin St-Juste prevented a fourth. He intercepted Ridder in the end zone with 5:11 remaining, preventing Atlanta’s hope for a touchdown and a tying two-point conversion.

Linebacker Jamin Davis wouldn’t rank high on the list of guesses for whose interception sealed the win with 31 seconds remaining. The 2021 first-round pick is an athletic presence that teams often try to beat in coverage.

“I think (Jamin) was more surprised than I was,” defensive end Chase Young joked.

Atlanta kept targeting Robinson as a receiver. The effort continued with 31 seconds left at Washington’s 34. Davis caught them on the Falcons’ final offensive play.

“They kept trying to isolate me with (Robinson),” Davis said. “He’s a dangerous guy. He’s real shifty. Just trying to anticipate what I knew was coming … let instincts take over.”

Sports Illustrated

Leading the Washington Commanders to a 4-3 record in his starting career, quarterback Sam Howell is producing more than any quarterback we’ve seen before him.

With 109 yards through the air in the first half on Sunday, Howell became the passing yards leader in franchise history for the Commanders through seven starts, the team announced.

Helping him get there was eight first-half targets to star receiver Terry McLaurin who brought in five of them for 63 yards and got the offense rolling early as it put up 17 points in the first two quarters of play.

“We script plays and we (knew) Terry had a good opportunity to be the primary on a lot of those plays and get the ball,” Howell said about making a focused effort on getting the ball to his primary target. “We knew we were going to see a lot of man match type coverage…and Terry’s a guy that excels in man coverage. We always want to get Terry going, we want to get everyone going.”

Washington Wire

In Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, McLaurin caught six passes for 81 yards and entered the top 10 in Washington’s record books in the process.

Early in the first quarter, McLaurin moved past Pierre Garcon for 10th place in Washington’s rich franchise history in receiving yards, courtesy of Washington’s PR team.

Shortly after that, McLaurin made more history, moving past Jordan Reed for 10th place in career receptions in the burgundy and gold.

It’s safe to say McLaurin will only continue to climb in Washington’s record books.

Quarterback Sam Howell made his seventh career start in Sunday’s game, and he, too, also made Washington history. When he reached 1,602 passing yards, it was the most in franchise history from a quarterback in his first seven career games.

Riggo’s Rag

How did QB1 fare at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Sam Howell lost rhythm

Whatever the Washington Commanders did at the half-time break did not have the desired effect on offense. Aside from one shining moment when quarterback Sam Howell found running back Brian Robinson Jr. for a touchdown, it was pretty mundane overall despite the odd flash here and there.

Howell and the Commanders’ offense lost rhythm, which was problematic and probably kept the game closer than it should have been. However, the defense stepped up in a big way - especially down the stretch - which was the help head coach Ron Rivera’s been looking for en route to a more complete performance.

Things like this are always going to happen. No offense is a complete juggernaut from start to finish during games unless you’re the Miami Dolphins, but Howell at least remained composed and more importantly, didn’t turn over the football.

Had he given away an interception with the fine margins involved, the result may have been different. One only has to look at Desmond Ridder’s carelessness on the opposite side to see that.

Expectations are obviously growing where Howell is concerned. But this is a player still learning on the job, so facing tribulations like this is only going to make him better moving forward.

Washington Post (paywall)

Commanders stop skid: Coming off one of its worst losses in Coach Ron Rivera’s four seasons at the helm, Washington bounced back with a road win against the Falcons to get back to .500 ahead of a pair of NFC East matchups with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. It wasn’t pretty; the Commanders did their best to nearly blow a 14-point second-half lead, but coordinator Jack Del Rio’s struggling defense did just enough to make up for the offense’s struggles down the stretch.

The Commanders were outgained 402-193 and Atlanta enjoyed a more than 12-minute advantage in time of possession, but Falcons second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder threw three interceptions and lost for the first time in six career starts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Washington was 2 for 10 on third down but didn’t turn the ball over for the third time this season.

ESPN

Davis snagged the last of three second-half interceptions against Atlanta’s Desmond Ridder, sealing Washington’s 24-16 victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

Sam Howell threw three short passes for touchdowns, but it was the guys on the other side of the line who bowed up when it mattered most to snap Washington’s three-game losing streak.

“Our defense did a good job of putting us in good situations with the turnovers,” Howell said.

Coming off a 40-20 home loss to the lowly Chicago Bears, the Commanders (3-3) redeemed themselves a bit against the mistake-prone Falcons (3-3).

“You always want to get that bad taste out of your mouth,” Davis said.

Howell shook off five more sacks — he’s now been dumped 34 times this season — to complete 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards in a close-to-the-vest passing game. The Commanders also showed more balance, rushing for 72 yards after dropping back to pass on their final 55 snaps against the Bears.

The Athletic (paywall)

Never assume a corner has been turned with this team.

That was reaffirmed again. Desmond Ridder, who threw for 329 yards and showed few flaws last week, submarined his team Sunday with three interceptions. Arthur Smith, who preaches mistake-free football by his players, botched basic sideline procedural moves and had some questionable decisions backfire.

Two wins. Two losses. One win. One loss. Just when you think you’re out of this mess, they drag you back in. It’s one thing to struggle with inconsistency. But this was worse. Like any football team, the Falcons’ success hinges largely on the success of their quarterback and their head coach. In this game, the efforts of Smith and Ridder doomed their team. There were times Sunday when it seemed one was trying to out-goof the other.

In one moment, the quarterback throws an interception. In another, the coach, who already was hit once with a delay of game penalty, can’t get a play called quickly enough — after the ball had been spiked to stop the clock — and has to burn his final timeout in the final minute of a one-score game.

Some mistakes are just mistakes. Some mistakes are inexcusable.

Locked on Commanders: Washington Commanders Sam Howell Sets Franchise Record in 24-16 NFL Week 6 Win Over Atlanta Falcons

Commanders.com

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

ESPN

The Jets intercepted Jalen Hurts three times — twice in the fourth quarter — to spark a 20-14 upset of the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. It was the Jets’ first-ever win over the Eagles after 12 losses, dating to 1973.

Playing with backups and practice-squad call-ups, the Jets shut out the Eagles in the second half. In fact, the Eagles were held scoreless on their final seven drives, tied for their most consecutive drives without a point under coach Nick Sirianni.

The Athletic (paywall)

The Buffalo Bills came back to defeat the New York Giants 14-9 in Buffalo on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:

With a chance to win, the Giants failed to score on an untimed down from the 1-yard line as Tyrod Taylor couldn’t connect with Darren Waller in the back of the endzone.

With just over a minute to play, Bills kicker Tyler Bass — who hadn’t previously missed a kick all year — missed his second field goal of the night to give the Giants one last chance to regain the lead.

In the second quarter, Bills running back Damien Harris suffered a neck injury and was taken off the field by ambulance. He had movement in his arms and legs, the Bills said, and was taken to a local hospital for additional testing.

Buffalo QB Josh Allen completed 19 of 29 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Taylor, starting in place of the injured Daniel Jones, completed 24 of 36 passes for 200 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

NFL.com

Giants at Bills

Boneheaded play beginning of end for Giants. Everything was going surprisingly well for Big Blue early. The Giants had held the Bills scoreless for the entire first half thanks to a swarming defense that forced two turnovers and some tight coverage that limited Josh Allen to 8-of-18 passing for 87 yards and a 36.1 first-half passer rating. New York’s offense wasn’t faring much better than Buffalo’s, but there was a chance to take a two-possession lead — either 13-0 or 9-0 — to close out the first half. The Giants had the ball on the Buffalo 1-yard line with 14 seconds left and no timeouts when ﻿﻿﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿﻿﻿ appeared to check to a goal-line run. The Bills snuffed out ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Saquon Barkley﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, took a little extra time allowing him to his feet and watched the clock hit triple zeroes. It was essentially the only play the Giants couldn’t afford to try there, made even worse by how the endgame transpired.

Despite the blunder, New York still had a chance to win on the final snap of the night, which, in a cruel twist of fate, took place again 1 yard from pay dirt. This time Taylor dropped back to throw. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Darren Waller﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ attempted to high-point the ball in the end zone with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Taron Johnson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ in tight coverage, but it instead fell to the turf. Who knows what ripple effect the Giants properly managing the clock during their previous trip to the 1 might’ve had, but as it stands, a chip-shot field goal would’ve been enough to win had they not erred so badly.

Eagles at Jets

Jets defense balls out, knocking off unbeaten Eagles. The last undefeated team fell. Gang Green swarmed to the ball like a hive of angry hornets, causing four turnovers that derailed Philadelphia’s perfect start to the season. New York’s deep defensive line controlled the contest, holding Eagles running backs to 2.3 yards per carry. The Jets gave up 348 yards and allowed Philly to go 7 of 14 on third down, but the turnovers changed the game’s complexion. ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ snagged a deflected pass for an INT. ﻿C.J. Mosley﻿ forced a ﻿D’Andre Swift﻿ fumble. ﻿Bryce Hall﻿ picked off Jalen Hurts early in the fourth quarter. And Tony Adams swiped another Hurts misfire, leading to the game-winning score. Though they only corralled Hurts for two sacks, the pressure forced a host of QB miscues. ﻿Bryce Huff﻿ generated 1.5 sacks and a whopping nine QB pressures. Even when the offense couldn’t take full advantage of the turnovers, the Jets D kept coming. With the Eagles getting a chance to retake the lead late, Robert Saleh’s crew forced a four-and-out. They did all this, mind you, without their top two corners, ﻿Sauce Gardner﻿ and ﻿D.J. Reed﻿.

Eagles’ miscues finally come home to roost. For the first five weeks, things seemed a tad off for Nick Sirianni’s crew, but they continued to find ways to win. On Sunday, they found a way to lose. Four turnovers. A bottled-up run game. Dropped balls. Blown blocks after ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ (ankle) exited early. Bad penalties. A missed ﻿Jake Elliott﻿ 37-yard field goal. Hurts missed a plethora of passes. While the first INT wasn’t on the QB, the others were, including a brutal read on the final turnover when he got sped up by the pressure. After their 19-play opening drive TD, the Eagles’ offense rode a rollercoaster of inconsistency. While a banged-up Eagles defense kept New York at bay for most of the game, the dam finally burst late. After their first loss, Sirianni & Co. must pick up the pieces and get back on track ahead of a Week 7 date with the high-flying Miami Dolphins.

Next Gen stat of the game: The Eagles lost -81.8% in win probability across four turnovers. The Jets scored 11 points off those turnovers.

NFL Research: Sunday marked the Jets’ first ever win versus the Eagles (previously 0-12) and Gang Green’s first win over an undefeated team in Week 6 or later since Week 16 of 2009 at Indianapolis.

Commanders at Falcons

Washington’s defense bounces back with 3-INT game. Jack Del Rio’s defense got blasted in prime time last week. On Sunday, it made game-changing play after game-changing play. The Commanders intercepted Desmond Ridder three times in the second half, including Jamin Davis jumping a Bijan Robinson route to ice the contest. Washington gave up yards between the 20s, particularly in the fourth quarter, but clamped down when it mattered. The defense gave the Commanders’ offense a short field on all three of the team’s touchdowns. Timely sacks, including two by Casey Toohill, and stuffing the Falcons’ ground game (3.7 yards per carry) kept the Atlanta offense off balance. After allowing splash plays a week ago, Del Rio’s unit mostly avoided the big errors and didn’t allow a massive gain on the ground. With the offense struggling to move the ball consistently, the Commanders’ defense won the game for Ron Rivera’s crew.

Next Gen stat of the game: WR Terry McLaurin was targeted on 11 of his 26 routes (42.3% target rate), his highest target rate in a game of his career.

Tweets

Pro Football Talk

Harris suffered a neck injury after being hit by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and he was loaded on a backboard before being taken off the field by an ambulance. Harris was able to flash a thumbs up before leaving the field and the Bills announced that he had movement in his arms and legs shortly after the injury.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivered a positive update on Harris’ condition.

“It’s my understanding he has full movement,” McDermott said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting. So I am very thankful to God for that.”

Deadspin

He should have received an Employee of the Week plaque

According to Hill’s job description, all that he is required to do in order to help the NFL’s efforts in Europe is to bring his explosive athleticism to Germany on Nov. 5, and participate in any NFL activities with the fans that week if he is healthy. Hill decided to go above and beyond and produce some content for the NFL UK Twitter account a few weeks early. After scoring to put the Dolphins up 21-14, Hill grabbed a smartphone from a fan who was recording his touchdown, and took a selfie video of him doing a backflip.

He was penalized for taunting, but shortly after the flag was tossed, the video went live on NFL UK social media. It did not stay up for long, though, because for all of the NFL’s inconsistencies and hypocrisies, this was an easy one to avoid. Even though it was outstanding social media content, it had to go. Profiting off of Hill’s eventual fine is a bad look.

NFL, how about...reaching potential young NFL fans where there are — selfie land. Young people who are not glued to RedZone all day might be more willing to interact with a made-for-TikTok video of Hill’s celebration. But no, the league is still too stuffy. Hill technically used a prop, but it’s not like he pulled a Joe Horn and left the phone in a strategic spot. Hill took the opportunity to create some great content.

For those who didn’t see the Tyreek Hill cell phone celebration before it was deleted, here it is. pic.twitter.com/IxDMQmLuGL — Alex Martin ♛ (@NP_AlexMartin) October 15, 2023