All aTwitter: 16 October 2023 - Commanders defense grabs 3 INTs against Desmond Ridder, now 3-3

I want to thank all of the Washington Commanders fans for coming out because they helped will us to victory! We had more fans in Mercedes Benz Stadium than the Falcons!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 15, 2023
Congratulations to my @Commanders on today’s 24-16 win vs. the Falcons! Defense came up big twice in today’s win with two interceptions in the last 5 minutes, one by St. Juste and one by Davis. Coach Rivera really had the team ready to play!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 15, 2023
Free play? Find Terry— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/0Z0cuoHYMK
The biggest surprise of the entire Commanders' season has been the lack of production from Jahan Dotson.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2023
He isn't completely to blame but he just dropped an open lobbed deep shot downfield with lots of running room in front of him. Two rare, big drops over the past three weeks.
Y’all wonder why Dotson isn’t getting more targets - THIS is why… pic.twitter.com/G9NkGi8JSu— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023
This sack is 100% on Sam. Perfect pocket here pic.twitter.com/FVbnQaJUrn— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023
Terry gets absolutely mauled - of course, no call… pic.twitter.com/lw7SEpAixZ— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023
Big time spark from Crowder!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/zHomjhMKFZ
LET’S GO@budlight | #EasyToCelebrate pic.twitter.com/Hlnz1yIxzq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
Howell converts the 4th and 1 pic.twitter.com/8V0Z3xukd4— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023
Howell absolutely RIPS this ball to McLaurin!!! pic.twitter.com/2FRqQ9ANBW— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023
PAYDIRT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/vGLqIDEXFp
Folks - I know you may not believe this, so here is video evidence…Cody Barton just made a pretty good play pic.twitter.com/qvHxJSkanc— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023
STUFFED— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/1Sn17wxdfE
Kendall read it like a book— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/BO4oZ3kpDS
That Fuller INT is exactly the type of play the #Commanders were hoping to get from Forbes— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 15, 2023
POINTS OFF TURNOVER: 7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/YojsFSsv1T
Roughing the Passer called on Cody Barton on a 3rd down incompletion.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023
That's a huge call against Washington. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/colVAuZVLB
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
FIRST CAREER INT FOR @Benj_Juice AT THE PERFECT TIME
#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/qqrQDD7hdT
4th and 8 - Danny Johnson with the pass break-up!!! pic.twitter.com/V7sQZl5bqM— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023
We may have just seen Desmond Ridder's final snaps as the Falcons starter.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2023
Timeout taken to avoid a delay of game into an interception. Brutal. Had a goal line delay of game into an interception at the end of the previous drive. Really bad situational play by him late.
All love pic.twitter.com/9nVL2e9ehZ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
I'm getting a little worried about Tress Way— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023
I'm not ready to think about a future without him.
Daron Payne said he finger randomly "popped out" when he got into his stance.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2023
This feels like a clean hit. #49ers get hit with a penalty, and the Browns get a fresh set of downs. pic.twitter.com/0jVLOwIRe8— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023
#49ers used a 3rd round pick to Draft their Kicker Jake Moody this past season.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023
He just missed a 41-yard game winner against the #Browns down 19-17.pic.twitter.com/DA2Qw9zEzchttps://t.co/afj4FXGqRB pic.twitter.com/ShMRLHZ431
How does Justin Fields not get this call?— Dave (@dave_bfr) October 15, 2023
This is ridiculous? pic.twitter.com/EqdcSehNED
Oh boy.. Kyle Phillips, who fumbled the punt before halftime, came over to sit down... then DeAndre Hopkins immediately got up away from him. pic.twitter.com/2HexYl7Tlvhttps://t.co/J3hf79y75C— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023
men being men pic.twitter.com/7okclzU9oR— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 14, 2023
