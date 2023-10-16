All aTwitter: 16 October 2023 - Commanders defense grabs 3 INTs against Desmond Ridder, now 3-3

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

I want to thank all of the Washington Commanders fans for coming out because they helped will us to victory! We had more fans in Mercedes Benz Stadium than the Falcons! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 15, 2023

Congratulations to my @Commanders on today’s 24-16 win vs. the Falcons! Defense came up big twice in today’s win with two interceptions in the last 5 minutes, one by St. Juste and one by Davis. Coach Rivera really had the team ready to play! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 15, 2023

The biggest surprise of the entire Commanders' season has been the lack of production from Jahan Dotson.



He isn't completely to blame but he just dropped an open lobbed deep shot downfield with lots of running room in front of him. Two rare, big drops over the past three weeks. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2023

Y’all wonder why Dotson isn’t getting more targets - THIS is why… pic.twitter.com/G9NkGi8JSu — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023

This sack is 100% on Sam. Perfect pocket here pic.twitter.com/FVbnQaJUrn — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023

Terry gets absolutely mauled - of course, no call… pic.twitter.com/lw7SEpAixZ — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023

Howell converts the 4th and 1 pic.twitter.com/8V0Z3xukd4 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023

Howell absolutely RIPS this ball to McLaurin!!! pic.twitter.com/2FRqQ9ANBW — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023

Folks - I know you may not believe this, so here is video evidence…Cody Barton just made a pretty good play pic.twitter.com/qvHxJSkanc — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023

Kendall read it like a book



#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/BO4oZ3kpDS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023

That Fuller INT is exactly the type of play the #Commanders were hoping to get from Forbes — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 15, 2023

Roughing the Passer called on Cody Barton on a 3rd down incompletion.



That's a huge call against Washington. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/colVAuZVLB — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023





FIRST CAREER INT FOR @Benj_Juice AT THE PERFECT TIME



#WASvsATL: CBS pic.twitter.com/qqrQDD7hdT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023

4th and 8 - Danny Johnson with the pass break-up!!! pic.twitter.com/V7sQZl5bqM — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 15, 2023

We may have just seen Desmond Ridder's final snaps as the Falcons starter.



Timeout taken to avoid a delay of game into an interception. Brutal. Had a goal line delay of game into an interception at the end of the previous drive. Really bad situational play by him late. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2023

I'm getting a little worried about Tress Way



I'm not ready to think about a future without him. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Daron Payne said he finger randomly "popped out" when he got into his stance. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2023

This feels like a clean hit. #49ers get hit with a penalty, and the Browns get a fresh set of downs. pic.twitter.com/0jVLOwIRe8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

#49ers used a 3rd round pick to Draft their Kicker Jake Moody this past season.



He just missed a 41-yard game winner against the #Browns down 19-17.pic.twitter.com/DA2Qw9zEzchttps://t.co/afj4FXGqRB pic.twitter.com/ShMRLHZ431 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

How does Justin Fields not get this call?



This is ridiculous? pic.twitter.com/EqdcSehNED — Dave (@dave_bfr) October 15, 2023

Oh boy.. Kyle Phillips, who fumbled the punt before halftime, came over to sit down... then DeAndre Hopkins immediately got up away from him. pic.twitter.com/2HexYl7Tlvhttps://t.co/J3hf79y75C — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

men being men pic.twitter.com/7okclzU9oR — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 14, 2023

