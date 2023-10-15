Ron Rivera Presser: An ugly road win, but we did our job

The Washington Commanders got their first win in almost a month defeating the Atlanta Falcons 24-16. It was an ugly road win according to Head Coach Ron Rivera, but the team did their jobs, and evened up their record at 3-3. Turnovers were the key to this victory. Washington intercepted Falcons QB three times, with two of them happening in the final five minutes of the game when Atlanta was desperately trying to come back.

Washington didn't have any turnovers, and took advantage of that clean game to get the victory. Sam Howell is still getting sacked too much, but Rivera said he noticed his young QBs clock sped up later in the game.

Winners in the ATL! | Recap the dub on Postgame LIVE presented by @NWFCU https://t.co/Ss5RAy20FR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023

Ron Rivera not thrilled after what he called “an ugly road win” but adds, “we did our job.” pic.twitter.com/S3mdqv48dw — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 15, 2023

Ron Rivera: "When you need to make plays, you have to step up when you get the opportunity. And a lot of guys did today." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Rivera, when asked if they'll stick with this personnel or go back to Emmanuel Forbes next week: "We'll see how things go." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Ron Rivera on why Emmanuel Forbes didn't play today.



"It's probably an opportunity for him to get a little reset, kind of watch, see how things go. Hopefully it's something that he will learn from, take it as a positive and learn from it." — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 15, 2023

Rivera thinks Howell started to speed his clock up as the game went on — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 15, 2023

Ron Rivera on Sam Howell's performance vs. Atlanta



"He's got to continue to work on getting the ball out and getting the ball out on time. He can't set himself up to take those kind of sacks. He did speed his clock up a little bit in the 4th quarter." — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 15, 2023

Ron Rivera on moving to 3-3 on the season



"If we're not turning the ball over, turning the ball over in negative situations...we can withstand a lot. I think today showed what we're really capable of as a defense." — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 15, 2023

Ron Rivera: "We protected the football and we took the football away." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2023

Rivera on the Jamin Davis INT: "He was in his leverage position where he needed to be… those are the things he's capable of." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2023

Ron Rivera on the punt return from Jamison Crowder



"That was a really good return. It was a spark that we needed. It was really exciting." — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 15, 2023

Sam Howell on the win over Atlanta



"We know we can play better and that's a good football team we just beat. It's exciting when you can win and it's exciting when you can win when you didn't play your best game." — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 15, 2023

Sam Howell on the sacks today



"I think the majority of those sacks today were coverage sacks. And when it's a coverage sack it's on me. I have to find a way to find a short completion." — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 15, 2023

Sam Howell sends his thoughts and prayers to Charles Leno and his family. As we all do. pic.twitter.com/hAfFM6MTU7 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 15, 2023

Sam Howell: "Thoughts and prayers are with [Charles] Leno and his family. Just super tough to hear something like that happen to one of our teammates, one of our brothers. So we're all all behind him and supporting him and his family." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

