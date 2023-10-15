WATCH: Jamin Davis seals the game with an interception

The Atlanta Falcons got the ball back with 2 minutes left in the game. Atlanta was moving the ball well, and got the ball to Washington’s 35 yard line. Poor clock management forced the Falcons to take their final timeout. Ridder had the ball on 3rd and 1 and threw a pass to Bijan Robinson that was intercepted by LB Jamin Davis. Washington closed out the game, and gets the 24-16 win over the Falcons.

