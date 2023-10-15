WATCH: Benjamin St-Juste picks off Desmond Ridder in the end zone

The Atlanta Falcons were driving down the field, hoping for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to the game up at 24. They got the ball down to the 2 yard line, but a delay of game pushed them back to the 7. Desmond Ridder tried to force the ball into the end zone, throwing to the back right corner. Benjamin St-Juste was there and easily picked the ball out of the air for the critical turnover.

PICK



Ben St. Juste with his first career interception on what might genuinely be the worst pass/decision I've seen a QB make in 2023.



Desmond Ridder, that was awful.



And that should be game over. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7hLvIsgPM4 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023