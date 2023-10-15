WATCH: Benjamin St-Juste picks off Desmond Ridder in the end zone

The Atlanta Falcons were driving down the field, hoping for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to the game up at 24. They got the ball down to the 2 yard line, but a delay of game pushed them back to the 7. Desmond Ridder tried to force the ball into the end zone, throwing to the back right corner. Benjamin St-Juste was there and easily picked the ball out of the air for the critical turnover.
PICK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023
Ben St. Juste with his first career interception on what might genuinely be the worst pass/decision I've seen a QB make in 2023.
Desmond Ridder, that was awful.
And that should be game over. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7hLvIsgPM4
Benjamin St-Juste with a CLUTCH end zone INT @Benj_Juice— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023
: #WASvsATL on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O pic.twitter.com/GWqU0GMeW5
