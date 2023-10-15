 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Benjamin St-Juste picks off Desmond Ridder in the end zone

Drive killer

By Scott Jennings
The Atlanta Falcons were driving down the field, hoping for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to the game up at 24. They got the ball down to the 2 yard line, but a delay of game pushed them back to the 7. Desmond Ridder tried to force the ball into the end zone, throwing to the back right corner. Benjamin St-Juste was there and easily picked the ball out of the air for the critical turnover.

