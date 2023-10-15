WATCH: Kendall Fuller INT leads to a Brian Robinson TD

The Atlanta Falcons got the ball to start the second half, and they got the ball to their 45 after running 4 plays. Then Desmond Ridder threw a pass that Kendall Fuller dove to pick off. Fuller got back up and ran for a 23-yard return. This gave Washington the ball at Atlanta’s 27 yard line. Brian Robinson got a 3-yard run to start the drive, then Sam Howell hit him for a screen that he took to the end zone for another score.
