The Washington Commanders defeat the Atlanta Falcons 24-16

The Atlanta Falcons got the ball to start the second half, and they got the ball to their 45 after running 4 plays. Then Desmond Ridder threw a pass that Kendall Fuller dove to pick off. Fuller got back up and ran for a 23-yard return. This gave Washington the ball at Atlanta’s 27 yard line. Brian Robinson got a 3-yard run to start the drive, then Sam Howell hit him for a screen that he took to the end zone for another score.

The next two drives ended in punts for both teams. Sam Howell took an ugly, clothesline sack to end Washington’s second drive of the half. The Atlanta Falcons desperately needed a touchdown to get back into the game, and they had a long drive on their next possession. They ran 14 plays, and got the touchdown on a pass to TE Jonnu Smith. The Falcons went for two and the initial attempt resulted in a pass interference call on Benjamin St-Juste. They decided to run it from the one with Tyler Allgeier, but Washington stuffed him at the goal line.

Washington only ran 6 plays on the next drive, and the final play was a bad decision by Howell in a pass attempt to Terry McLaurin that popped up into the air. The Falcons got the ball back, and started to grind out some yards on the ground with their running game. It looked like Washington was going to force a fourth down, but Cody Barton was flagged for roughing the passer. This extended the drive and put the Falcons at the 16 yard line. They got the ball down to the 2 yard line, but a delay of game pushed them back to the 7. Desmond Ridder tried to force the ball into the end zone, throwing to the back right corner. Benjamin St-Juste was there and easily picked the ball out of the air for the critical turnover.

Washington only ran three plays after getting the ball at the 25 yard line. Atlanta got the ball back, but quickly turned the ball over on downs. Washington couldn’t kill the clock, and had another quick 3 and out which gave Atlanta the ball back with 2 minutes left in the game. Atlanta was moving the ball well, and got the ball to Washington’s 35 yard line. Poor clock management forced the Falcons to take their final timeout. Ridder had the ball on 3rd and 1 and threw a pass to Bijan Robinson that was intercepted by LB Jamin Davis. Washington closed out the game, and gets the 24-16 win over the Falcons.

3rd Quarter

Kendall Fuller INT:

Kendall Fuller gets a pick for the Commanders. Big momentum swing for the defense to start the second half

Brian Robinson TD:

TOUCHDOWN



Brian Robinson is GONEEEE



Angry run right into the end zone and that's Howell's 3rd TD for the game!



Brian Robinson is GONEEEE

Angry run right into the end zone and that's Howell's 3rd TD for the game!

Holy crap Brian Robinson just ran over Richie Grant.



Heck of a way to start the second half for Washington.

Chase Young almost sack:

Chase Young had him here, but couldn't complete the sack.

Montez Sweat injury:

Injury update: DE Montez Sweat (thumb) is questionable to return

Casey Toohill sack:

Casey Toohill! Sack!



Toohill making the most of his opportunity with Montez Sweat off injured. Big sack on 3rd down.

Jamison Crowder:

Falcons now kicking it away from Crowder. Amazing what a good punt returner can do. Amazing they chose not to care about that for so long

Chris Rodriguez sighting:

Chris Rodriguez's first carry since week one is a punishing, physical 7-yard run. On the next play he went for 13.



2 attempts for 20 yards on his first two touches since the opening game. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2023

3rd down sack:

Sam Howell held on to the ball in the pocket, and never saw the rusher coming.



BAM.



Sam Howell held on to the ball in the pocket, and never saw the rusher coming.

BAM.

This was a big hit.

Danny Johnson pass interference penalty:

Danny Johnson called for DPI.



Danny Johnson called for DPI.

Yeah, I guess it was. Pretty soft flag though. Just looked like two players fighting for position.

4th Quarter

Chase Young penalty:

Chase Young gives the Falcons a couple of yards for free.

Jonnu Smith TD:

The wait between TDs was worth it for Jonnu Smith



: #WASvsATL on CBS

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O pic.twitter.com/urpLJ4sJrn — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

Benjamin St-Juste PI penalty on the 2-point conversion attempt:

Two point conversion draws the DPI flag on St-Juste, who never turned to see the ball.



Two point conversion draws the DPI flag on St-Juste, who never turned to see the ball.

Going again...

Tyler Allgeier stuffed!:

On attempt #2, the Falcons are STOPPED by the Commanders defensive line going for 2.



On attempt #2, the Falcons are STOPPED by the Commanders defensive line going for 2.

Massive stop!

What an awesome play by Jon Allen and Khaleke Hudson at the goal line to stop the Falcons' 2-point attempt. Really nice effort.



8-point cushion as 4th quarter action plays on. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2023

Terry McLaurin:

Terry McLaurin: elusive.



Slips the tackle and picks up the 1st down.



Terry McLaurin: elusive.

Slips the tackle and picks up the 1st down.

That's his 6th catch of the day.

Drake London vs Benjamin St-Juste:

This was ruled a catch to the WR Drake London, and not a pick to the DB Ben St. Juste.



What do you think?



This was ruled a catch to the WR Drake London, and not a pick to the DB Ben St. Juste.

What do you think?

I would have liked to seen this reviewed.

Cody Barton roughing the passer penalty:

Roughing the Passer called on Cody Barton on a 3rd down incompletion.



Roughing the Passer called on Cody Barton on a 3rd down incompletion.

That's a huge call against Washington.

Commanders hold the Falcons on 3rd and 9 but Cody Barton called for roughing the passer after he jumps into Ridder (and his helmet).



Atlanta inside the 5... — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2023

Daron Payne penalty/injury:

Payne walking off the field, holding his left hand.

Daron Payne's legs seem to give out as he went into a stance on 2nd and short. Hot with an offsides call. Then helped to the sideline.

Goal line defense:

Delay of game:

Massive delay of game penalty on the Falcons

Benjamin St-Juste INT:

PICK



Ben St. Juste with his first career interception on what might genuinely be the worst pass/decision I've seen a QB make in 2023.



Desmond Ridder, that was awful.



And that should be game over. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7hLvIsgPM4 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Arthur Smith after Benjamin St-Juste’s pick in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/Qb8Dj5c5p0 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Sam Howell sacked again:

Thr Falcons with five sacks, matching their total entering the game.

Casey Toohill’s 2nd sack:

CASEY TOOHILL! ANOTHER SACK



This time on 3rd down and that's huge.



CASEY TOOHILL! ANOTHER SACK

This time on 3rd down and that's huge.

What a game from the backup!

First multi-sack game of Casey Toohill's career.

Danny Johnson:

Danny Johnson played for Forbes; makes the big breakup on fourth down.

Big time turnover on downs from the defense. Commanders take over in ATL territory

Pinned by a Tress Way punt:

Clutch punt from Tress Way. Falcons now have to go 93 yards to tie the game

Kam Curl:

Kam Curl is so good.



Kam Curl is so good.

Great tackle to force the Falcons into a 2nd down spike. More importantly he cost them about 15 seconds of clock by keep his guy in bounds.

Time management issues:

Atlanta's clock management in the second half -- horrendous. Taking your final timeout during a 2-min drill on 3rd and 1 after a spike? Unforgivable.

Jamin Davis INT: