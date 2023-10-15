 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders defeat the Atlanta Falcons 24-16

Great win!

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons got the ball to start the second half, and they got the ball to their 45 after running 4 plays. Then Desmond Ridder threw a pass that Kendall Fuller dove to pick off. Fuller got back up and ran for a 23-yard return. This gave Washington the ball at Atlanta’s 27 yard line. Brian Robinson got a 3-yard run to start the drive, then Sam Howell hit him for a screen that he took to the end zone for another score.

The next two drives ended in punts for both teams. Sam Howell took an ugly, clothesline sack to end Washington’s second drive of the half. The Atlanta Falcons desperately needed a touchdown to get back into the game, and they had a long drive on their next possession. They ran 14 plays, and got the touchdown on a pass to TE Jonnu Smith. The Falcons went for two and the initial attempt resulted in a pass interference call on Benjamin St-Juste. They decided to run it from the one with Tyler Allgeier, but Washington stuffed him at the goal line.

Washington only ran 6 plays on the next drive, and the final play was a bad decision by Howell in a pass attempt to Terry McLaurin that popped up into the air. The Falcons got the ball back, and started to grind out some yards on the ground with their running game. It looked like Washington was going to force a fourth down, but Cody Barton was flagged for roughing the passer. This extended the drive and put the Falcons at the 16 yard line. They got the ball down to the 2 yard line, but a delay of game pushed them back to the 7. Desmond Ridder tried to force the ball into the end zone, throwing to the back right corner. Benjamin St-Juste was there and easily picked the ball out of the air for the critical turnover.

Washington only ran three plays after getting the ball at the 25 yard line. Atlanta got the ball back, but quickly turned the ball over on downs. Washington couldn’t kill the clock, and had another quick 3 and out which gave Atlanta the ball back with 2 minutes left in the game. Atlanta was moving the ball well, and got the ball to Washington’s 35 yard line. Poor clock management forced the Falcons to take their final timeout. Ridder had the ball on 3rd and 1 and threw a pass to Bijan Robinson that was intercepted by LB Jamin Davis. Washington closed out the game, and gets the 24-16 win over the Falcons.

