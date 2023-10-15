WATCH: Sam Howell hits Curtis Samuel for another touchdown

The Washington Commanders scored another touchdown! The defense was able to force a turnover on downs after Kam Curl broke up a low pass from Desmond Ridder that was intended for RB Bijan Robinson. Washington ran 9 plays, and moved the ball 37 yards for the score. Sam Howell had the ball at the 7 yard line after a big pass to Terry McLaurin. Howell hit Curtis Samuel for the 7-yard touchdown which put the Commanders up 17-7 over the Falcons.