WATCH: Jamison Crowder’s 61-yard punt return sets up Washington’s first touchdown

The Washington Commanders were down 7-3 to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2nd quarter. They had just forced a three and out, and forced a punt. Jamison Crowder came up big time, and returned the ball 61 yards down to the Falcons 11-yard line. Washington only needed 3 plays to get it into the endzone. Washington took the lead again, up 10-7.
Washington's best punt return since...?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023
Wow. Jamison Crowder with a massive return sets the Commanders up with a first-and-goal!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/vR2ygLJMLw
Antonio Gibson gets in the end zone just three plays after Crowder's punt return. @AntonioGibson14— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023
