WATCH: Jamison Crowder’s 61-yard punt return sets up Washington’s first touchdown

Crowder finally breaks one!

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders were down 7-3 to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2nd quarter. They had just forced a three and out, and forced a punt. Jamison Crowder came up big time, and returned the ball 61 yards down to the Falcons 11-yard line. Washington only needed 3 plays to get it into the endzone. Washington took the lead again, up 10-7.

