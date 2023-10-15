WATCH: Jamison Crowder’s 61-yard punt return sets up Washington’s first touchdown

The Washington Commanders were down 7-3 to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2nd quarter. They had just forced a three and out, and forced a punt. Jamison Crowder came up big time, and returned the ball 61 yards down to the Falcons 11-yard line. Washington only needed 3 plays to get it into the endzone. Washington took the lead again, up 10-7.

Washington's best punt return since...?



Wow. Jamison Crowder with a massive return sets the Commanders up with a first-and-goal!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/vR2ygLJMLw — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023