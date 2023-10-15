The Washington Commanders are up 17-10 over the Atlanta Falcons at half time

The Atlanta Falcons won the coin toss and deferred to Washington giving them the ball to start the game. Sam Howell led the team to Atlanta’s 19 yard line, but the drive stalled there, and Washington settled for a field goal.

The Falcons had no problem moving the ball down the field against Washington’s defense. The converted on third down, and had several big passing plays against a secondary that has been hit with injuries recently. Desmond Ridder hit Kyle Pitts in the end zone for a touchdown to take an early lead,

Washington and Atlanta were both stopped on their next drives. The Falcons were shut down and their drive ended after three plays. They punted and Jamison Crowder provided the spark that Washington needed with a 61-yard punt return. He got the ball to Atlanta’s 11-yard line before being tackled from behind. Washington ran two plays to get the ball to the 1-yard, and then swung Antonio Gibson out for an easy touchdown catch.

Washington was able to force a turnover on downs on the next drive. Atlanta looked like they were going to punt, but attempted a pass instead. Desmond Ridder missed Bijan Robinson, and the Commanders got the ball at their own 48-yard line.

The Washington Commanders scored another touchdown! The defense was able to force a turnover on downs after Kam Curl broke up a low pass from Desmond Ridder that was intended for RB Bijan Robinson. Washington ran 9 plays, and moved the ball 37 yards for the score. Sam Howell had the ball at the 7 yard line after a big pass to Terry McLaurin. Howell hit Curtis Samuel for the 7-yard touchdown which put the Commanders up 17-7 over the Falcons.

Atlanta was able to get the ball to Washington’s 29 yard line, but they had to settle for a field goal. This cut Washington’s lead down, 17-10. Washington got the ball back with 1:31 left in the half. Sam Howell was sacked on back-to-back plays which killed the drive. Tress Way had another bad punt(41 yards), but Washington’s defense was able to stop Atlanta’s next drive with no points.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Atlanta won the toss. Defers. Washington gets the ball first. Giddy up. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 15, 2023

3rd down conversion:

Nice throw from Sam Howell on 3rd and 9 to Curtis Samuel, who almost gets decapitated while hauling in the throw.



Good work.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/OYYP8RFo0A — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Free play:

Sam Howell sacked:

Howell did a nice job on that drive with exception of holding the ball too long on the sack. But some decisive throws. Accurate throws. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 15, 2023

Washington settles for a field goal:

Joey Slye's 37-yard FG opens the scoring on Washington's first possession.



Commanders convert 2 of 3 third-down opportunities, but the last one was long after Atlanta sacked Sam Howell for a -7 yard loss. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2023

Cinco package:

Washington opens in their cinco package, with 5 DL. So Forbes not on the field. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Danny Johnson:

Danny Johnson going in at CB. Not Emmanuel Forbes. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Daron Payne:

Getting tackled (behind the LOS, no less) by Daron Payne looks like it sucks.



0/10, don't want to experience.#HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/vwrj9iaNtQ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

No penalty:

I thought James Smith Williams got held on 2nd-and-8. Won inside and had a line on Ridder, got tugged from behind. No call. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2023

Defense struggling on Falcons’ first drive:

Washington's defense still not good. Consecutive completions of 20 and 16 yards by the Falcons. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Kyle Pitts TD:

Kyle Pitts gets TD No. 1️⃣ of the season on a dime from Desmond Ridder.



Terry McLaurin loves slants:

Because Howell is throwing to his first reads on quick routes, he has to trust the receiver has at least a little separation.



Enter: Terry McLaurin.



Four catches in the first quarter.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/LocwDbbu7S — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Terry McLaurin loves a good slant. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Drive killers:

First drive, a sack set the Commanders back 7 yards.



Second drive, a holding penalty on Nick Gates negates a 14-yard catch by Brian Robinson. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Tariq Castro-Fields:

Great tackle by Tariq Castro-Fields in punt coverage. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

2nd Quarter

Khaleke Hudson sighting:

Khaleke Hudson was in on that last play. Plays fast vs. the run. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 15, 2023

Jamison Crowder punt return:

Washington's best punt return since...?



Wow. Jamison Crowder with a massive return sets the Commanders up with a first-and-goal!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/vR2ygLJMLw — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Sam Howell taking hits:

Sam Howell just took a shot on that play. Was a bit slow to get up. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Antonio Gibson TD:

TOUCHDOWN



Antonio Gibson hauls in the Sam Howell pass for 6.



Gibson's first TD of the season comes on nice play design from Bieniemy. #HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/QFFIg2lHsh — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Ridder missing his targets:

Desmond Ridder missed a couple open receivers for what would have been huge gains on that drive.



Van Jefferson was open for a TD and Bijan Robinson beat Jamin down the sideline. Commanders lucky he didn't make either of those throws. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2023

Turnover on downs:

Kam Curl huge!



Breaks up the 4th down attempt and the Commanders take possession at midfield.



Nice play!#HTTC | @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/98Kal9J3MT — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Kam Curl deflects Desmond Ridder's pass to Bijan Robinson on 4th-and-3. Huge play for the Commanders.



They take over on their own 48. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Jahan Dotson drop:

Both teams competing today to see how many passes they can see fall incomplete when receivers beat their men deep. pic.twitter.com/lEnJ4ZSF94 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Sam Howell fourth down rush:

Howell converts on the keeper on 4th down.



Riverboat: slightly more boaty once again.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/byMdma6url — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Big play to Terry McLaurin:

Such a good route and catch from Terry McLaurin.



He's elite. pic.twitter.com/kX90qPU0gG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

Howell got absolutely crushed on that throw to McLaurin. Terry already with 5 catches today — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 15, 2023

Curtis Samuel TD:

TOUCHDOWN.



Quick drop back

Quick throw

Quick catch

Quick score



Commanders lead 17-7 after Howell connects with Curtis Samuel.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/7kzGHtMVuH — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 15, 2023

John Ridgeway sighting:

RIdgeway stopped a big play there. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 15, 2023

Khaleke Hudson:

Hudson in coverage; ran into teammate. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 15, 2023

3rd down defense:

Atlanta's 4 third-down conversions today:



3-8: 9 yards to Kyle Pitts

3-8: 11 yards to Drake London

3-5: 19 yards to Pitts

3-7: 22 yards to Bijan Robinson — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Intentional grounding:

Box score originally said it was an incomplete pass. Ron Rivera argued that one, and a flag was thrown. Grounding.



Now second-and-26 for Falcons. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Falcons FG:

Falcons cut into the Commanders' lead with a 47-yard field goal from Koo. A 10-play, 46-yard drive. The score with 1:31 left to play: Washington 17, Atlanta 10 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 15, 2023

Washington fans showed up in Atlanta:

It's one of those games where you cannot predict what happened based on crowd noise. Commanders' fan base traveled. https://t.co/jehbVVCCq5 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2023

Back-to-back sacks on Sam Howell:

Calais Campbell just got his 100th career sack.



Sam Howell just took his 32nd sack of the season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2023

Sam Howell sacked on consecutive plays. That’s three today. Falcons had five in five games. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2023

Tress Way 41-yard punt:

Horrible sequence from Sam Howell there. Falcons have a chance to score here. Another bad punt from Way. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 15, 2023

