 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Washington Commanders are up 17-10 over the Atlanta Falcons at half time

Close game in Atlanta

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons won the coin toss and deferred to Washington giving them the ball to start the game. Sam Howell led the team to Atlanta’s 19 yard line, but the drive stalled there, and Washington settled for a field goal.

The Falcons had no problem moving the ball down the field against Washington’s defense. The converted on third down, and had several big passing plays against a secondary that has been hit with injuries recently. Desmond Ridder hit Kyle Pitts in the end zone for a touchdown to take an early lead,

Washington and Atlanta were both stopped on their next drives. The Falcons were shut down and their drive ended after three plays. They punted and Jamison Crowder provided the spark that Washington needed with a 61-yard punt return. He got the ball to Atlanta’s 11-yard line before being tackled from behind. Washington ran two plays to get the ball to the 1-yard, and then swung Antonio Gibson out for an easy touchdown catch.

Washington was able to force a turnover on downs on the next drive. Atlanta looked like they were going to punt, but attempted a pass instead. Desmond Ridder missed Bijan Robinson, and the Commanders got the ball at their own 48-yard line.

The Washington Commanders scored another touchdown! The defense was able to force a turnover on downs after Kam Curl broke up a low pass from Desmond Ridder that was intended for RB Bijan Robinson. Washington ran 9 plays, and moved the ball 37 yards for the score. Sam Howell had the ball at the 7 yard line after a big pass to Terry McLaurin. Howell hit Curtis Samuel for the 7-yard touchdown which put the Commanders up 17-7 over the Falcons.

Atlanta was able to get the ball to Washington’s 29 yard line, but they had to settle for a field goal. This cut Washington’s lead down, 17-10. Washington got the ball back with 1:31 left in the half. Sam Howell was sacked on back-to-back plays which killed the drive. Tress Way had another bad punt(41 yards), but Washington’s defense was able to stop Atlanta’s next drive with no points.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

3rd down conversion:

Free play:

Sam Howell sacked:

Washington settles for a field goal:

Cinco package:

Danny Johnson:

Daron Payne:

No penalty:

Defense struggling on Falcons’ first drive:

Kyle Pitts TD:

Terry McLaurin loves slants:

Drive killers:

Tariq Castro-Fields:

2nd Quarter

Khaleke Hudson sighting:

Jamison Crowder punt return:

Sam Howell taking hits:

Antonio Gibson TD:

Ridder missing his targets:

Turnover on downs:

Jahan Dotson drop:

Sam Howell fourth down rush:

Big play to Terry McLaurin:

Curtis Samuel TD:

John Ridgeway sighting:

Khaleke Hudson:

3rd down defense:

Intentional grounding:

Falcons FG:

Washington fans showed up in Atlanta:

Back-to-back sacks on Sam Howell:

Tress Way 41-yard punt:

Washington stops Atlanta:

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons: Everything you need to know for the Week 6 game

View all 21 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...