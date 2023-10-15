Sunday Night Football: New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills

Week 6 is not over yet, and we've got another game to watch. The New York Giants are going to actually play a game in New York tonight when they visit the Buffalo Bills. Their season has been a disaster, and they’ve been dealing with multiple injuries. Saquon Barkley has been banged up, and Daniel Jones injured his neck again last week and he’s not playing tonight. The Bills are massive favorites in this game, and should continue to roll tonight.

Who: New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

When: October 15, 2023, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

New York: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 823

Buffalo: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 803

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Bills -15, 44 O/U

Prediction: Bills 31 - Giants 12

SB Nation Blogs: Buffalo Rumblings | Big Blue View

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed