Sunday Night Football: New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills

Week 6 is not over yet, and we've got another game to watch. The New York Giants are going to actually play a game in New York tonight when they visit the Buffalo Bills. Their season has been a disaster, and they’ve been dealing with multiple injuries. Saquon Barkley has been banged up, and Daniel Jones injured his neck again last week and he’s not playing tonight. The Bills are massive favorites in this game, and should continue to roll tonight.
Who: New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (4-1)
Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY
When: October 15, 2023, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
New York: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 823
Buffalo: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 803
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Bills -15, 44 O/U
Prediction: Bills 31 - Giants 12
SB Nation Blogs: Buffalo Rumblings | Big Blue View
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...