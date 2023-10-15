Sunday Morning Football in London: Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in London this morning. The Tennessee Titans are “hosting” the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the third game of the NFL International Series for the 2023-24 season. The Jaguars played in the first two London games this season, and were victorious in both, beating the Falcons 23-7 and the Bills 25-20.

This week’s London game is an another AFC matchup. The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a tough division loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be looking to keep their winning record. The Titans also lost a division game last week, falling to the Colts 23-16. The Titans are 2-3 and need a win today in a close AFC South.

Who: Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennessee Titans (2-3)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London

When: October 15, 2023, 9:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network

Rich Eisen (play-by-play)

Kurt Warner (color analyst)

Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Baltimore: Sirius 134, XM/SXM 383, Internet 802

Tennessee: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 830

National Stream: Sirius 109, XM/SXM 225, Internet 964

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NFL+

DraftKings odds: Ravens -4 1/2, 42 O/U

Prediction: Titans 21 - Ravens 19

SB Nation Blogs: Baltimore Beatdown | Music CIty Miracles

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed