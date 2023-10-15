Sunday Morning Football in London: Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in London this morning. The Tennessee Titans are “hosting” the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the third game of the NFL International Series for the 2023-24 season. The Jaguars played in the first two London games this season, and were victorious in both, beating the Falcons 23-7 and the Bills 25-20.
This week’s London game is an another AFC matchup. The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a tough division loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be looking to keep their winning record. The Titans also lost a division game last week, falling to the Colts 23-16. The Titans are 2-3 and need a win today in a close AFC South.
Who: Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennessee Titans (2-3)
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London
When: October 15, 2023, 9:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network
Rich Eisen (play-by-play)
Kurt Warner (color analyst)
Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Baltimore: Sirius 134, XM/SXM 383, Internet 802
Tennessee: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 830
National Stream: Sirius 109, XM/SXM 225, Internet 964
DraftKings odds: Ravens -4 1/2, 42 O/U
Prediction: Titans 21 - Ravens 19
SB Nation Blogs: Baltimore Beatdown | Music CIty Miracles
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...