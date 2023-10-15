What are the odds? Washington Commanders are road favorites against the New York Giants

The Washington Commanders came into their Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons as 2-point underdogs. They held off Atlanta's attempt to come back late in the game, and won 24-16. The defense had 3 interceptions, including two in the 4th quarter, that helped lock up their victory.

This week is a division game, and Washington is traveling to face the New York Giants who are dealing with a lot of injuries early in the season. QB Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury last week, And missed tonight's game. RB Saquon Barkley has been dealing with an ankle injury for most of the season. The Giants are 1-4, and likely to be 1-5 after playing a good Buffalo Bills team tonight.

Washington opens as 2 1/2-point road favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 40, which is down 2 points from last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -2 1/2 , 40 O/U

Commanders -130

Giants +110