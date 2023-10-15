NFL Week 6: Late afternoon games open thread

We only have one game on Fox's late afternoon slate. The Las Vegas Raiders are visiting the New England Patriots. The Raiders are 2-3 and looking to get back into the playoff hunt. The Patriots are 1-4 and look like they’re spiraling during Bill Belichick’s potential last season as head coach.

FOX

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 pm

CBS has three late games on today’s schedule. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles head to Jersey to take on the 2-3 New York Jets. The second game is an NFC matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC West gets the final game with the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Los Angeles Rams.

CBS

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets. 4:25 pm

Detroit Lions @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 4:25 pm

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams. 4:25 pm

DraftKings Odds

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed