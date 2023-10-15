Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and only ruled out one player. CB Christian Holmes was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice all week, and there haven’t been any updates on the severity of the injury. Washington elevated CB Tariq Castro-Fields from the practice squad yesterday to add more depth.

Charles Leno was downgraded to out this morning. His wife Jen tweeted this morning that they had lost their daughter, Paitynn Maui Leno. Cornelius Lucas will get the start at left tackle, and Trent Scott will be active for the first time this season as the swing tackle.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada had previously been listed as questionable for today’s game, but the team removed that injury designation when they activated him from IR. He missed the first 5 games due to a patella injury, but will be back in the lineup today. Obada plays defensive end, but also gets used at tackle in Jack Del Rio’s defense.

Chris Paul was battling for the starting LG spot with Saahdiq Charles, but he lost and now goes back to the spot he spent most of his rookie games, the inactive list. TE4 Curtis Hodges is also inactive for another game. UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley is a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season. K.J. Henry is also inactive for another week.

Washington Inactives

CB Christian Holmes

DE K.J. Henry

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

G Chris Paul

OT Charles Leno

