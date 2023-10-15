Daily Slop - 15 Oct 23: Commanders need a team effort and a road victory vs the Falcons to right the ship

Commanders links

Articles

Pro Football Focus

Instead of keeping their cornerbacks on one side of the field all game, the Commanders have started to line them up to the “field side” or the “boundary side.” The boundary is the side of the field closest to the sideline, while the field is the opposite side.

We can illustrate this by looking at how Washington has deployed Kendall Fuller since signing him as a free agent in 2020.

That change has contributed to a rough start for the rookie cornerback. Forbes currently has a 37.0 overall grade — the third-worst mark among cornerbacks with at least 75 snaps this season.

The results shouldn’t be surprising when considering Washington has taken Forbes out of what he did well at Mississippi State and put him in an uncomfortable position in his first NFL season.

ESPN

“We’ve got an opportunity to be explosive on offense,” Washington tight end Logan Thomas said, “and the defense, the last three years they get going at the midpoint in the season and they’re tough to beat.”

The difference this time: More is at stake. With a new owner in Josh Harris, and with Rivera in year four of his regime, a good stretch in the middle followed by a rough ending could be difficult to overcome. Harris has said he wants to give the football operations a season to accurately assess them — and to know if he needs to make a move.

For the Commanders to emerge from this losing streak, they have to improve in several areas. They’ve allowed an NFL-high 18 plays of 25 yards or more, costing them in their losses to Philadelphia and Chicago in particular. In those games, they surrendered a combined nine such plays — eight of them passes.

The Bears had five such plays leading to 27 points; the Eagles had four that led to 20 points.

Also, Howell can’t continue to keep getting hit. He has been sacked an NFL-high 29 times and hit 64 times, fifth most in the league. He also has run the ball 15 times, getting hit — sometimes by two or three defenders — on eight of them.

If the Commanders want to turn it around and find out if Howell is indeed their starter beyond this season, he’ll need to stay healthy.

Commanders.com

On Sunday, Washington Commanders punter Tress Way will be facing off against Atlanta punter Bradley Pinion, but throughout this season, the two players are on the same team helping a cause bigger than football.

“Something that’s so special about Punts for Purpose is that it started with the punters,” said Ashleigh Alcorn, manager of pro athlete partnerships at Compassion International. “Bradley started recruiting punters to join. Tress has been a part of it since the beginning, and it’s in their hearts to use the platform God has given them to give a voice to the voiceless.”

The Punts for Purpose initiative has simple parameters, but its impact is huge. Every time Pinion and Way hit a punt that lands inside the 20-yard line this season, the two have committed to give $1,000 to aid organization Compassion International to help fight poverty.

Donations from punts will be used toward funding 500 child survival centers, which will help moms and babies in poverty receive proper prenatal care, nutritious food, clean water, education, access to medical care, a birth assistant during childbirth, and a community of spiritual and emotional support. In just two years’ time, these centers could save the lives of 25,000 mothers and 25,000 babies.

Riggo’s Rag

Keeping these sneaky threats quiet is essential...

Commanders must contain Jonnu Smith

Kyle Pitts is supposed to be the weekly mismatch who amasses yards and touchdowns in bunches, but the former first-overall pick is being outplayed by Jonnu Smith. A journeyman of tours with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, he is the Atlanta Falcons’ leading receiver with 246 yards.

He’s gained 124 of those yards after the catch, mostly while playing inside. Smith’s been deployed in the slot for 81 snaps, according to Player Profiler, a position that can cause the Washington Commanders problems.

Finding the right matchup is tricky because 248-pounder Smith is big enough to body safety Kamren Curl or slot cornerback Kendall Fuller. Smith’s also too quick for linebackers Jamin Davis and Cody Barton.

Sports Illustrated

The Washington Commanders need a win to snap their three-game losing streak but face a tough matchup on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Pro Football Focus stat-tracking the Commanders defense has faced eight turnover worthy plays from opposing quarterbacks this season, even after seeing zero in Week 5.

They’ve turned just two of those into actual takeaways allowing 75 percent of them to go unpunished.

In Atlanta this defense is going up against quarterback Desmond Ridder who has thrown the second-most turnover-worthy passes this season behind only Mac Jones of the New England Patriots.

Opposing defenses have only turned three of them into interceptions giving Ridder and his offense opportunities to make up for those mistakes en route to three wins this season.

Sports Illustrated

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas is leading the team in targets through five weeks and while many outside the team are concerned about that fact, nobody on the inside is.

[T]he fact that tight end Logan Thomas led the team in targets last week is near the top of what has many outside the team worried.

“Well, I think it’s a combination of both,” assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said when asked if Thomas leading Week 5 in targets was due to wanting to get him the ball or defense taking away other options. “Sometimes when you’re in a situation where we just haven’t been playing this well, you just wanna make sure that you can go out and do the things that can help your team to function. So right now, obviously Logan has more targets, I don’t think anybody’s upset about that.”

Commanders Wire

“Well, when I was a young player, I wanted every opportunity to gain as much experience as possible,” Bieniemy said about Howell remaining in the game late in blowout losses to Buffalo and Chicago.

“So being a former player, I know how players think, and so players don’t want to ever be pulled. So, the thing that I’m looking at is just allowing Sam to learn how to grow and play through the good as well as the bad. This is why we are a team. You can grow. You can learn things from those experiences. So, when it’s all said and done with, this is a part of the process that we are supposed to have at this current moment.”

“You want to make sure that you’re taking care of your quarterback,” he said. “Obviously, some of that is self-inflicted wounds by him, but also, too, I mean, we’re a team, and collectively, we all take our share in the blame. So, we just need to make sure that we’re doing a great job of protecting up front.”

Some metrics rate Washington’s pass protection better than some realize. However, as Bieniemy said, there is plenty of blame to go around for Howell taking too many sacks. At some point, he needs to learn to get rid of the ball faster. One thing he’s shown in his young career is he always gets better. That’s what the Commanders are hoping for the remainder of this season.

“So, you know, it’s unfortunate that these sacks have happened. I think there is some good that has taken place. I mean, obviously, you never want the outcome to be what it was, but I thought Sam did a heck of a job of managing the game. I thought he played his tail off. I thought he competed. I thought he hung in the pocket. I thought he tried to do everything that we asked him to do. So, when you have a player of that magnitude, obviously, you don’t want the bad to take place. But the thing that I’m learning about Sam is that Sam is just a competitor. Sam wants to do right. He does not want to let his teammates down.”

Commanders Wire

Howell has opened eyes around the NFL, despite a league-high 29 sacks. He makes multiple high-level throws each week and went toe-to-toe with the Eagles in an overtime loss.

Purdy has unfairly been dubbed a system quarterback, playing for Kyle Shanahan.

In watching each of these young passers, Trapasso is right in ranking Howell, Purdy and Stroud above all, whether you disagree with the order or not.

Something else Trapasso has done is grade each of the passers each week. He gave Howell a “B” for his performance in Week 5, and he has a “B-” for the season. Trapasso gives Purdy a “B” for the season and Stroud a “B-” like Howell.

Podcasts & videos

Locked on Commanders: Washington Commanders at Falcons: Opponent Tendencies, Keys to Victory, Christian Holmes OUT

Hear from the other side of Sunday's pivotal game, as @Russellmania621 and Falcons podcast host Will McFadden discuss Commanders-Falcons! https://t.co/gPQWaGcrih — The Team 980 (@team980) October 13, 2023

️New episode is out...



* @AlGaldi on Commanders' fixes, secondary shuffle, Sam Howell's growth, Mayor Bowser making ads for RFK Stadium site



* @JoshTheAthletic on Bijan Robinson, Falcons' strengths and Taylor Heinicke



* Me on the latest from Ashburnhttps://t.co/ObxjynB37Z — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 12, 2023

Photos

Commanders.com

Take a look at the Washington Commanders getting on the plane for their road trip to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

NFC East links

Big Blue View

I’m shoving my chips to the middle of the table

The Giants are going to the playoffs

This Giants team is not going to the Super Bowl. They are nowhere near as good as that 2000 Giants team. They are, however, going to make the playoffs against all odds. Everyone is predicting just the opposite, that this team will implode and revive memories of the 2017 disaster. People are now seriously contemplating the possibility that the Giants could win the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, and barring that, will draft high enough to grab Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, Shedeur Sanders, or some other quarterback.

I’m here to tell you that the only one of those quarterbacks the Giants may draft will be whichever one drops to Round 3, and only as insurance for Daniel Jones, who will be entrenched as the Giants’ franchise quarterback by January. How do I know this? Read on.

The league has not figured out Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka

There is a narrative out there that says that the Giants’ 2022 season was fool’s gold. They made hay early in the season with innovative play designs that hid their weaknesses and allowed them to squeak past their opponents, many of whom were supposedly good teams who were actually having a down year. They built up a 6-1 cushion, and then the league had enough film of them to figure them out, and they staggered to the finish line 9-7-1. Their 3-6-1 record after a close win in Jacksonville showed us the true Giants team, and this year we are seeing that. The jig is up. Daboll may go the way of Ben McAdoo. Mike Kafka will not be getting any head coach interviews next off-season. Wink Martindale will really be able to sleep like a baby because he’ll be out of a job.

That isn’t really true. What is partly true is that the Giants played better teams after their 6-1 start than before - an elite Eagles team twice, a final eight team in Dallas, and games against playoff teams Seattle and Minnesota plus an up-and-coming Detroit team.

What is more true, though, is that the Giants by Week 8 were decimated by injuries.

Pro Football Focus

The Eagles activated Dean from injured reserve, and his return to the 53-player roster is expected to mean his return to the starting lineup. Nicholas Marrow started at middle linebacker during Dean’s four-game absence.

Dean injured his foot in the season opener, playing 49 snaps and making seven total tackles in his first career start. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window this week, and he has worked his way back onto the roster.

The Eagles placed receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Watkins popped up on the practice report Friday with a hamstring injury and was ruled out.

He missed two games with a hamstring injury but returned for the win over the Rams last week.

Watkins now will miss four games before becoming eligible to return.

NFL league links

Articles

Pro Football Focus

20. Washington Commanders (Down 3)

Projected Week 6 starters:

Best player: Sam Cosmi

Cosmi is one of just six guards to sport 69.0-plus grades both in pass protection and run blocking.

Pro Football Focus

Washington Commanders: Curtis Samuel (70.1)

Washington went from a valiant effort against an undefeated Philadelphia team to an embarrassing loss against a winless Chicago team in a span of five days. Curtis Samuel had a season-high 65 yards, with five of his catches coming in the fourth quarter. Samuel recorded two explosive plays during that span and also caught his first touchdown pass of the season.