All aTwitter: 15 October 2023 - Game Day in Atlanta

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Washington announced DE Efe Obada has been activated off IR. Commanders released DL Abdullah Anderson and elevated CB Tariq Castro-Fields off PS for this game. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2023

Seeing lots of Washington fans walking around Atlanta. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2023

Several teams have called to check availability on Washington Commanders Terry McLaurin.



I highly doubt they will move him but NFL Teams making due diligence. pic.twitter.com/sB7ZmOTjkL — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 14, 2023

Celebrating a legend@GSU_TIGERS is honoring Doug Williams by naming their football field after him and fellow GSU alum James "Shack" Harris — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2023

Taking it back to the old school Washington vs Atl. In 1991, Mark Rypien threw for 442 and 6 TDs while Gary Clark had 203 yds and 3 TDs & Art Monk had 164 yards and 2 TDs. pic.twitter.com/5Ip2YgAZ1C — Command This! Podcast (@Command_This) October 14, 2023

Playing for different teams. Advocating for the same cause.



Through Punts for Purpose, Tress Way and Bradley Pinion donate for every punt that lands inside the 20-yard line ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2023

C.J. Stroud can become the first QB ever with no interceptions in his first six starts. https://t.co/fSYlxNsZOo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 14, 2023

REPORT: #Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed was fined by the NFL $13,659 for taking his helmet off when he argued with the refs in the #Vikings game - the Refs didn't flag him like they should've, instead they told him to put the helmet back on, via @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/2C4hKkVGUG https://t.co/qbseEPXcps — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023

The NFL fined #Steelers star T.J. Watt $25,132 for unsportsmanlike conduct — removing his helmet after a game-sealing sack of Lamar Jackson — and unnecessary roughness for a hit on Zay Flowers in last week’s win over the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/41FfqtCnll — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2023

The Tush-Push should stay.



Or if you wanna call it The Brotherly Shove, it should still stay.



If it was so easy to execute… wouldn’t everyone be doing it just as well as Jalen Hurts and his Eagles? https://t.co/c0WNtQRDzZ — John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) October 14, 2023

RUMORS: There are "Whispers" around the NFL that #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' job could be in at risk if the team doesn’t start winning, per @DMRussini



McDaniels took a team that made the playoffs with an intern head coach the previous season and is now only 8-14 with it.… https://t.co/Y7ZbMInvuo pic.twitter.com/ShZx9NuCVH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023

Greg Penner has replaced Rob Walton as "controlling owner" of the Broncos, which shouldn't change anything for the Broncos. Penner has essentially been running the show since day one. https://t.co/iukxrxApAt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 14, 2023

3 INTS! for Caleb Williams, what is going on tonight?



Already down 17-3.pic.twitter.com/AZ2c2Eu1X3https://t.co/3MnK4txpEv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

Banksy's "Girl with Balloon" shreds itself after being sold for over £1M at the Sotheby's in London. Shortly after the artwork was purchased, the canvas featuring a girl reaching for a heart-shaped balloon spontaneously tore apart. Banksy took to his Instagram and included a… pic.twitter.com/lDUb23OeGJ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 14, 2023

Three years after Banksy's act of destructive creation, the anonymous buyer put up for auction “Girl With Balloon,” or rather, its successor — the retitled “Love Is in the Bin.” After nine bidders battled for 10 minutes, the semi-shredded artwork sold for $25.4 million. pic.twitter.com/2OTJNWzFZc — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) October 14, 2023

