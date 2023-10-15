All aTwitter: 15 October 2023 - Game Day in Atlanta

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington announced DE Efe Obada has been activated off IR. Commanders released DL Abdullah Anderson and elevated CB Tariq Castro-Fields off PS for this game.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2023
Seeing lots of Washington fans walking around Atlanta.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2023
Here we go@BankofAmerica | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/MhrR1gB3Gz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 15, 2023
Atlanta bound ✈️@Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/M3UodHhKxr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2023
Several teams have called to check availability on Washington Commanders Terry McLaurin.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 14, 2023
I highly doubt they will move him but NFL Teams making due diligence. pic.twitter.com/sB7ZmOTjkL
Celebrating a legend@GSU_TIGERS is honoring Doug Williams by naming their football field after him and fellow GSU alum James "Shack" Harris— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2023
Taking it back to the old school Washington vs Atl. In 1991, Mark Rypien threw for 442 and 6 TDs while Gary Clark had 203 yds and 3 TDs & Art Monk had 164 yards and 2 TDs. pic.twitter.com/5Ip2YgAZ1C— Command This! Podcast (@Command_This) October 14, 2023
Playing for different teams. Advocating for the same cause.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2023
Through Punts for Purpose, Tress Way and Bradley Pinion donate for every punt that lands inside the 20-yard line ⤵️
C.J. Stroud can become the first QB ever with no interceptions in his first six starts. https://t.co/fSYlxNsZOo— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 14, 2023
REPORT: #Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed was fined by the NFL $13,659 for taking his helmet off when he argued with the refs in the #Vikings game - the Refs didn't flag him like they should've, instead they told him to put the helmet back on, via @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/2C4hKkVGUG https://t.co/qbseEPXcps— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023
The NFL fined #Steelers star T.J. Watt $25,132 for unsportsmanlike conduct — removing his helmet after a game-sealing sack of Lamar Jackson — and unnecessary roughness for a hit on Zay Flowers in last week’s win over the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/41FfqtCnll— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2023
The Tush-Push should stay.— John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) October 14, 2023
Or if you wanna call it The Brotherly Shove, it should still stay.
If it was so easy to execute… wouldn’t everyone be doing it just as well as Jalen Hurts and his Eagles? https://t.co/c0WNtQRDzZ
RUMORS: There are "Whispers" around the NFL that #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' job could be in at risk if the team doesn’t start winning, per @DMRussini— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023
McDaniels took a team that made the playoffs with an intern head coach the previous season and is now only 8-14 with it.… https://t.co/Y7ZbMInvuo pic.twitter.com/ShZx9NuCVH
Greg Penner has replaced Rob Walton as "controlling owner" of the Broncos, which shouldn't change anything for the Broncos. Penner has essentially been running the show since day one. https://t.co/iukxrxApAt— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 14, 2023
3 INTS! for Caleb Williams, what is going on tonight?— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023
Already down 17-3.pic.twitter.com/AZ2c2Eu1X3https://t.co/3MnK4txpEv
