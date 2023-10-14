Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Efe Obada activated from IR; Tariq Castro-Fields elevated

The Washington Commanders announced several roster moves as they prepare to travel south to face the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive lineman Efe Obada returned to practice on Wednesday and was a full participant all week. He missed the first five games after going on injured reserve due to a patella injury that was bothering him before the season started. Washington has officially activated him and he will be available to play tomorrow. Obada also had his questionable injury status removed.

Washington had to make a corresponding roster move and they have released DT Abdullah Anderson. He was the replacement for Obada, and could end up on the practice squad.

Washington ruled Christian Holmes out of tomorrow's game due to a hamstring injury. He didn't practice all week, and there haven't been any updates on the severity of the injury. Tariq Castro-Fields has been elevated from the practice squad to provide depth to a secondary that also lost safeties Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves this week