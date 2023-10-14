Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the Atlanta Falcons, and they are 2.5-point underdogs. They have lost their last three games, and are desperate for a win on the road to try to save their season. Washington’s offense has been playing better than their defense, and they face a Falcon’s offense that has a lot of weapons.

The Atlanta Falcons defense is ranked higher than their offense, and hasn’t allowed an opposing team to score more than 25 points in their last 14 games. They are allowing the 7th-least yards per game, and they’re one of 10 teams in the NFL that is allowing less than 20 points per game. Sam Howell, Eric Bieniemy, and the rest of the Washington Commanders offense will have to protect the ball, and put points on the board early to avoid another loss.

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +110

Terry McLaurin +190

Logan Thomas +275

Jahan Dotson +260

Curtis Samuel +310

Antonio Gibson +320

Sam Howell +500

Washington D/ST +750

John Bates +850

Cole Turner +950

Chris Rodriguez +950

Dyami Brown +1100

Byron Pringle +1500

Curtis Hodges +1900

Jamison Crowder +2000

Bet: Sam Howell cand Curtis Samuel could be the bet here

Sam Howell Passing TDs

Over 1.5 +120

Under 1.5 -150

Bet: Taking the under this week against an underrated Falcons defense

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 61.5 -115

Under 61.5 -115

Sam Howell

Over 16.5 -115

Under 16.5 -115

Bet: Over, Over. Brian Robinson should get plenty of work this week, and Sam Howell will take an opportunity to run when it’s there.

1st drive results

Punt -105

Touchdown +300

Field goal attempt +400

Turnover, turnover on downs or safety +500

Bet: Washington’s opening drives this season, punt, missed FG, turnover(INT), touchdown, punt. Going with punt here.