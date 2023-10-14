Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the Atlanta Falcons, and they are 2.5-point underdogs. They have lost their last three games, and are desperate for a win on the road to try to save their season. Washington’s offense has been playing better than their defense, and they face a Falcon’s offense that has a lot of weapons.
The Atlanta Falcons defense is ranked higher than their offense, and hasn’t allowed an opposing team to score more than 25 points in their last 14 games. They are allowing the 7th-least yards per game, and they’re one of 10 teams in the NFL that is allowing less than 20 points per game. Sam Howell, Eric Bieniemy, and the rest of the Washington Commanders offense will have to protect the ball, and put points on the board early to avoid another loss.
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +110
Terry McLaurin +190
Logan Thomas +275
Jahan Dotson +260
Curtis Samuel +310
Antonio Gibson +320
Sam Howell +500
Washington D/ST +750
John Bates +850
Cole Turner +950
Chris Rodriguez +950
Dyami Brown +1100
Byron Pringle +1500
Curtis Hodges +1900
Jamison Crowder +2000
Bet: Sam Howell cand Curtis Samuel could be the bet here
Sam Howell Passing TDs
Over 1.5 +120
Under 1.5 -150
Bet: Taking the under this week against an underrated Falcons defense
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 61.5 -115
Under 61.5 -115
Sam Howell
Over 16.5 -115
Under 16.5 -115
Bet: Over, Over. Brian Robinson should get plenty of work this week, and Sam Howell will take an opportunity to run when it’s there.
1st drive results
Punt -105
Touchdown +300
Field goal attempt +400
Turnover, turnover on downs or safety +500
Bet: Washington’s opening drives this season, punt, missed FG, turnover(INT), touchdown, punt. Going with punt here.
